Luvme Hair Announces 2025 Black Friday Wigs Sale and Saving Guide

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luvme Hair, a leading brand in premium human hair lace front wigs and extensions, announces its 2025 Black Friday wigs sale alongside a comprehensive saving guide to assist consumers in planning purchases and evaluating deals. The guide outlines key dates, eligibility details, and practical budgeting tips, with objective recommendations across popular categories—including brown wig options and other colored hair wigs—aimed at helping shoppers secure value while maintaining quality standards.

Black Friday 2025: Luvme Hair Promotions Overview

Event 1: Luvme Black Friday Party

Luvme Hair begins its Black Friday 2025 promotions with two major discounts. Black Friday Party offers up to $120 off, and select styles are priced as low as $69.90. The saving guide provides eligibility details and application steps for the relevant luvme coupon code to secure applicable pricing at checkout.

Black Friday Party: Up to $120 Off





Select Deals: As Low as $69.90

Discount Tiers and Codes

To support transparent planning, the following discount tiers and codes are available during the Black Friday Party window.

$129 – $30 off; Code: FEST30





$179 – $50 off; Code: FEST50





$279 – $80 off; Code: FEST80





$379 – $120 off; Code: FEST120

Validity: 2025/10/31–2025/11/14

Event 2: Luvme Black Friday VIP Rewards

Starting November 12, Black Friday VIP Rewards will be available. Eligible participants may receive a gift card plus extra points, providing additional value on future purchases during the promotional period.

Rewards: Gift Card + Extra Points





Audience: VIP and eligible members

Event 3: Luvme Daily Drop Flash Sale

From December 4, Daily Drop Flash Sale events will feature discounts of more than 50% off on cheap good quality wigs. Offers are time-limited; the saving guide outlines recommended timing and product availability.

Discount Level: More than 50% Off





Format: Time-limited daily deals

Black Friday Wigs Highlight

MyOwn-Fit™ Wigs — New

As part of Luvme’s Black Friday lineup, the MyOwn-Fit™ Wigs make a streamlined debut, highlighting glueless wear and go convenience with a precision-fit cap engineered for all-day comfort.

360° Dual-Direction PreciseFit™ Smart Cap: Personalized, secure fit.





Secure Hold System: Clasp + elastic band; removable comb for sensitive scalps.





Lightweight Comfort: Ultra-Stretch cap, ergonomic C-shape ear tab.





Natural Finish: HD lace; pre-cut, pre-bleached, pre-plucked.





Styling Flexibility: 7x6 lace area; C/side/middle parting, day-to-night ready.

Pixie Wigs

Pixie wigs offer cropped silhouettes with clean lines and minimalist texture, emphasizing lightweight comfort and easy maintenance. This series includes tapered cuts and face-framing designs suitable for professional settings and casual styling.

Lace Wig

The Lace Wig lineup delivers adaptable styling with a focus on natural hairlines and flexible parting. Options include hair with closure for targeted coverage and simplified installation, catering to users seeking a balance of realism and efficiency.

Braided Hair Wigs

Braided hair wigs provide pre-styled texture and longevity, featuring box braided wigs for uniform patterning and reduced daily manipulation. The series emphasizes protective wear and consistent aesthetics across styles and lengths.

“At Luvme Hair, Black Friday is more than a sale—it’s an opportunity to empower confidence and self-expression through high-quality, ready-to-wear styles,” said Helena Lee, founder of Luvme Hair. “This year’s promotion is crafted to make premium wigs more accessible, from glueless wear and go options to timeless lace designs, so customers can effortlessly achieve stunning looks for everyday life and special occasions. Our curated collections—spanning vibrant hues, versatile textures, and classic silhouettes—invite everyone to showcase their individuality with ease. This Black Friday event is our commitment to supporting our community in embracing their beauty and creating unforgettable moments.”

About Luvme Hair

Luvme Hair is a reputable brand in the hair wigs industry, known for its curly blonde wigs, black 40 inch frontal wig and pixie wigs that allow individuals to effortlessly switch up their looks. With a focus on innovation, creativity, quality, and customer satisfaction, Luvme Hair has garnered a loyal customer base globally, with over 2 million satisfied customers. Reflecting this trust, reviews on Luvme Hair frequently highlight natural-looking hairlines, glueless convenience, and consistent product quality across collections. For more information about Luvme Hair, please visit their official website.

Contact information

Name: Jian

Email: jian@luvmehair.com