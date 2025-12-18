Luvme Hair Clarifies Return Policy and Customer Service Details

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luvme Hair, a trusted brand in real hair extensions and glueless closure lace wigs, has issued an official statement to clarify its return policy and customer service details. In light of recent feedback from customers who reported difficulties in reaching support, the company is reaffirming its commitment to transparent after-sales service and timely assistance. By clearly outlining how returns and exchanges are handled, as well as the proper channels for contacting customer service, Luvme Hair aims to ensure that every shopper can enjoy a more secure, reliable, and confident shopping experience.

Overview of Luvme’s Return Policy and Support Guidelines

Luvme’s Return Policy at a Glance

To provide a clearer post‑purchase experience, Luvme is summarizing the key points of its current return policy, strictly based on the Luvme official return policy published on website.

• 30‑Day Return Window for Unused Products



Luvme accepts returns and exchanges within 30 days of receipt, as long as the products remain unused and in their original condition, with uncut and unbleached hair, unchanged color, and untouched lace.

• VIP Members’ Free Return Opportunities



LUVME VIP members enjoy a limited number of free return opportunities based on their membership level, offering loyal customers extra flexibility when they need to make a change.

• U.S. and International Return Shipping



Luvme provides return labels for customers in the United States, while eligible return shipping fees for non‑U.S. customers may be reimbursed according to the shipping receipt and existing policy terms.

• Efficient Processing After Approval



Once returns are approved and received, refunds are processed within a reasonable timeframe under the existing policy framework.



Luvme Customer Support Guidelines

To resolve recent concerns about difficulties in reaching customer service, Luvme is clearly outlining its official support channels and the information customers should provide for faster assistance.

Dedicated Customer Service Email: Customers can reach the support team via the official email customercare@luvmehair.com for return, order, or product‑related questions.

An online contact form on the Luvme website guides customers to submit their issue type and order details for faster handling.

An online contact form on the Luvme website guides customers to submit their issue type and order details for faster handling. Verified WhatsApp Support: Luvme’s official WhatsApp account +447846661132 is available for quick messages and sharing photos or videos about common issues.

Luvme’s official WhatsApp account is available for quick messages and sharing photos or videos about common issues. 24/7 Live Chat for Immediate Assistance: A 24/7 live chat on the website allows customers to connect with an agent in real time for basic questions and simple order concerns.

“Knowing exactly how returns work and where to contact support makes shopping at Luvme feel much more reassuring. It’s clear they’re serious about standing behind their products and customer experience.”



About Luvme Hair

Luvme Hair is a reputable brand in the wigs for lady industry, known for its long wigs, ginger hair wigs, 613 blonde wigs, v part wigs and curly hair wigs that allow individuals to effortlessly switch up their looks. With a focus on innovation, creativity, quality, and customer satisfaction, Luvme Hair has garnered a loyal customer base globally, with over 3 million satisfied customers. Reflecting this trust, reviews on Luvme Hair frequently highlight natural-looking hairlines, glueless convenience, and consistent product quality across collections. For more information about Luvme Hair, please visit their official website.

Contact information:

Name: Luvme Customers Service

Email: customercare@luvmehair.com

