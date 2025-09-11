Whole Genome Sequencing Market to Surpass USD 22.2 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Breakthroughs in Precision Medicine and Genomic Research – SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whole Genome Sequencing Market Overview

“According to SNS Insider, The Whole Genome Sequencing Market (全ゲノムシーケンス市場) was valued at USD 4.13 billion in 2023, and is set to reach USD 22.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2024 to 2032.”

This phenomenal growth underscores the expanding infrastructural dependence on genomics as a driving force for precision medicine, drug discovery and population-scale genetic studies. Whole genome sequencing has spread out from research laboratories and into the clinic, helping to direct cancer therapy, diagnose rare diseases, and inform treatments tailored to individual patients. The make scientific wordings easily available and cheap for researchers and healthcare providers each together sequencing technologies democratization progress in bioinformatics and cloud-based data storage by new technology, entire the genome sequencing is efficient, efficient and able to obtain.





Download Sample Report of Whole Genome Sequencing Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4665

Factors such as the demand for large-scale genetics data, the rising cases of chronic diseases, and the various government-initiated genomic programs across the globe is also fueling the growth of this market. Rapidly decreasing sequencing costs have paved the way for high-scale WGS within organizations and facilitate population genomics in mainstream clinical practice. Tending to automation, high-throughput sequencing platforms, and AI-driven analysis tools, are making WGS a linchpin of NGS driven medicine for activities of all sizes; sizable players are investing heavily for these functions.

Major Companies in the Whole Genome Sequencing Market Include:

Illumina Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

BGI Group

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PacBio)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

10x Genomics Inc

GeneDx (a subsidiary of OPKO Health Inc.)

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Fulgent Genetics Inc.

Macrogen Inc.

Zymo Research Corporation

Ginkgo Bioworks Inc.

Array Genomics

Segmentation Analysis:

Consumables commanded a substantial 61.1 % share of the total market in 2023, reflecting the repeat-purchase characteristic of reagents and kits required for sequencing workflows, by product and service. On the other hand, the services segment is projected to grow at the highest CARR of 25.1%, driven by the growing demand for outsourced sequencing services, and cloud-based solution for data interpretation.

By type, large whole genome sequencing was responsible for 58.6% of revenue, as it continues to be the gold standard for both population level research and broad-based genetic profiling. However, the small whole genome sequencing segment is held to have a strong compound annual growth rate of 24.7%, which shows that they are heavily used for targeted applications like pathogen tracking and neonatal diagnostics.

In terms of workflow, sequencing led the revenue share in 2023, capturing 52% of the total, driven by additional platform innovations and increased throughput capacity. In contrast, data analysis is expected to be the fastest-growing workflow segment, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% as researchers and clinicians must find ways to translate petabytes of genomic data into meaningful findings.

Human whole genome sequencing remains the most important application, due to its central role in clinical genomics, cancer, and hereditary disease. Although academic and research institutes continue to be the leading end-user group, hospitals, clinics, and biopharmaceutical companies are in the process of rapidly assimilating WGS within their precision medicine pipelines

Need Any Customization Research on Whole Genome Sequencing Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4665

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America accounted for 51.9% of the market share, assisted by a high research infrastructure, strong clinical genomics ecosystems and favorable reimbursement for genetic testing. Although the U.S. has been a leader in genomic studies for decades, the All of Us Research Program is expediting these efforts domestically while familiarizing the U.S. public with large scale genomics. On the contrary, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 25.4%. China, India, and Japan, for instance, all are investing billions of dollars in national genomic databases, public health genomics programs, and next-generation sequencing infrastructure. Europe, too, has a major market interest as regulation for genomic medicine strengthens, and initiatives for cross-border availability of WGS technologies matures.

Statistical Insights & Trends:

According to industry statistics, 45% of hospitals in the U.S. incorporate WGS into oncology care, which is expected to exceed 70% by 2030. However, the price tag for a genome has plummeted 50% since 2020 enabling large-scale population studies. There are more than 20,000 research papers published on the use of WGS data, growing over 22% annually; therefore, WGS plays an essential role in life science research. Moreover, apart from these, the bioinformatics solutions based on cloud used to anticipate significant shares out of the total market, as they make data analysis through highly scalable and collaborative platforms.

Recent advances in the whole genome sequencing market

In September 2024, MGI Tech gets global rights to commercialize its CycloneSEQ-WT02 and CycloneSEQ-WY01 products. The system provides enhanced flow cell design, protein engineering, and algorithmic base calling for better scoring of results and increased sequencing output.

In January 2024, Ultima Genomics introduced a series of machines that could sequence a complete human genome for USD 100. The machines are being developed to be low-cost and high-throughput, potentially opening up genome-wide sequencing to a much broader population.

Get the Full Report of Whole Genome Sequencing Market Report (Single-User License): https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4665

Whole Genome Sequencing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 4.13 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 22.2 billion CAGR CAGR of 20.6% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product & Service (Instruments, Consumables, Services)



• By Type (Large Whole Genome Sequencing, Small Whole Genome Sequencing)



• By Workflow (Pre-sequencing, Sequencing, Data Analysis)



• By Application (Human Whole Genome Sequencing, Plant Whole Genome Sequencing, Animal Whole Genome Sequencing, Microbial Whole Genome Sequencing)



• By End-Use (Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Others) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.