Airport Automation Market Size to Surpass USD 8.81 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 5.83% - Research by SNS Insider

According to the SNS Insider,“The Airport Automation Market was worth USD 5.6 Billion in 2024 and is expected to be valued at USD 8.81 Billion by 2032, propelling at a CAGR of 5.83% over 2025-2032.”

Surging Demand for Seamless Passenger Experience Driving Airport Automation Adoption

The growing demand for a seamless and intuitive passenger experience is a major driver of the Airport Automation Market. As travelers increasingly expect speed, convenience, and minimal contact, airports are investing in advanced technologies including AI-powered chatbots, biometric check-ins, autonomous service robots, and interactive holograms. These innovations reduce congestion, improve navigation, and enhance overall satisfaction.

The U.S. Airport Automation Market size was worth USD 3.85 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.61 Billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.81% over 2025-2032. Airport Automation Market growth is propelling due to surging air traffic, increasing focus on contactless passenger experience, and strong investments in AI, robotics, and real-time data platforms.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Collins Aerospace

Siemens AG

Amadeus IT Group

SITA

Honeywell International Inc.

Thales Group

Indra Sistemas S.A.

Vanderlande Industries

NEC Corporation

Bosch Security Systems

TAV Technologies

Inform GmbH

Raytheon Technologies

Huawei Technologies

IBM Corporation

ADB Safegate

Alstef Group

Embross Group

Beumer Group

Airport Automation Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 5.6 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 8.81 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.83% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By System (Data Storage, Automation & Control, Data Acquisition & Communication and Software & Solutions)

• By Technology (Baggage Handling Systems, Passenger Processing, Security Systems, Air Traffic Management (ATM), IT Solutions and Automated Ground Handling)

• By Application (Terminal-side Operations, Airside Operations and Landside Operations)

• By End-User (Commercial Airports, Military Airports, Cargo Airports and Private/Regional Airports)

Key Industry Segmentation

By System

In 2024, the Automation & Control segment accounted for approximately 36% of the Airport Automation market share, expected to be the fastest growth in Airport Automation market over 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 5.83%. The surge is driven by the increasing requirement of autonomous systems to drive operational efficiency, safety, and passenger flow management.

By Technology

In 2024, the Passenger Processing segment accounted for approximately 27% of the Airport Automation market share, owing to rising demand for seamless and contactless travel experiences. The Automated Ground Handling segment is expected to experience the fastest CAGR of 8.04% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the growing need for optimization in baggage and cargo shipping duration, and its security.

By Application

In 2024, the Terminal-side Operations accounted for approximately 41% of the Airport Automation market share, driven by increasing automation in passenger check-in, baggage handling, and security screening. The Airside Operations segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the market over 2025-2032 with a CAGR of 6.11%. due to the increasing adoption of automated aircraft guidance systems, real-time airside surveillance, and autonomous ground support equipment.

By End-User

In 2024, the Commercial Airports accounted for around 53% of the Airport Automation market share, and is also expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.91% over 2025-2032. This surge is fueled by rising air passenger traffic, increasing demand for seamless travel experiences, and widespread deployment of biometric systems, automated check-ins, and smart security lanes.

North America Led the Market Owing to Rapid Autonomous Technologies’ Adoption

In 2024 North America dominated the Airport Automation market and accounted for 44% of revenue share, driven by increasing air traffic, rising acceptance of modernized technologies especially robotics solutions across airports and expanding investments related to smart airport infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Airport Automation market over 2025-2032, with a projected CAGR of 7.48% due to rapid airport infrastructure development, Surging air passenger traffic, and propelling government investments into smart airport initiatives.

Recent Developments:

In February 2024, Daifuku has unified its North American branding, renaming subsidiaries, such as Jervis B. Webb Company to Daifuku Airport America Corporation and Elite Line Services to Daifuku Services America Corporation. The move reflects a global standardization effort to strengthen identity and streamline operations across regions.

Daifuku has unified its North American branding, renaming subsidiaries, such as Jervis B. Webb Company to Daifuku Airport America Corporation and Elite Line Services to Daifuku Services America Corporation. The move reflects a global standardization effort to strengthen identity and streamline operations across regions. In July 2025, Thales has been selected by Finland’s VTT to supply its TopSky – AstraUTM system for the U-Space Finland pilot, enabling safe, automated drone traffic management. The initiative supports real-time UAV integration, boosting Finland’s position in airspace innovation under EU regulations.

Exclusive Sections of the Airport Automation Market Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – Helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. Over 65% of global airports now use self-service check-in kiosks, indicating a strong baseline for automation adoption. Biometric boarding systems are implemented in over 40% of airports, with consistent YoY growth.

– Helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. Over 65% of global airports now use self-service check-in kiosks, indicating a strong baseline for automation adoption. Biometric boarding systems are implemented in over 40% of airports, with consistent YoY growth. OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY STATISTICS – Helps you identify key productivity gains and cost-saving areas. Automation has led to a 25% average reduction in passenger processing time, boosting terminal throughput. Automated airports report up to 20% labor cost savings, making a strong case for full-scale automation investment.

– Helps you identify key productivity gains and cost-saving areas. Automation has led to a 25% average reduction in passenger processing time, boosting terminal throughput. Automated airports report up to 20% labor cost savings, making a strong case for full-scale automation investment. PASSENGER EXPERIENCE DATA – Helps you track traveler satisfaction and behavior in automated environments. Customer satisfaction with automated services is above 80%, driven by faster, contactless processing. Nearly 70% of frequent travelers now prefer mobile boarding passes over printed versions.

– Helps you track traveler satisfaction and behavior in automated environments. Customer satisfaction with automated services is above 80%, driven by faster, contactless processing. Nearly 70% of frequent travelers now prefer mobile boarding passes over printed versions. ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE METRICS – Helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. Autonomous cleaning robots are active in over 30% of terminals, contributing to sustainability and hygiene compliance. AI-powered surveillance systems show double-digit YoY growth, enhancing safety while reducing manual oversight.

– Helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. Autonomous cleaning robots are active in over 30% of terminals, contributing to sustainability and hygiene compliance. AI-powered surveillance systems show double-digit YoY growth, enhancing safety while reducing manual oversight. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX – Helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. Adoption of cloud-based automation platforms in over 50% of airports ensures operational resilience against localized disruptions. Growth in digital twin technologies over the last 3 years indicates increasing supply chain simulation and contingency planning capabilities.

