MEXC x Story Network (IP) $1M Campaign Records 1.59B USDT Trading Volume





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has successfully concluded its $1 million prize pool campaign in partnership with Story Network (IP) . The campaign attracted over 220,000 participants and recorded a total trading volume of 1.59 billion USDT, comprising 490 million USDT in spot trading and 1.1 billion USDT in futures trading, demonstrating a strong market response and platform appeal.

Several key incentives introduced during the campaign were instrumental in driving user participation and trading volume. These included zero-fee trading on IP pairs, high-yield staking options for new users, and structured trading tasks encouraging engagement in both spot and futures markets.

Furthermore, MEXC's four core strengths have made it the exchange of choice for over 40 million users worldwide:

M - Most Trending Tokens: Over 3,000 listed tokens providing diverse investment opportunities

E - Everyday Airdrops: Simplified participation in daily airdrop events with substantial rewards

X - Xtremely Low Fees: Competitive trading fees maximizing user returns

C - Comprehensive Liquidity: Deep market liquidity ensuring efficient trade execution

Looking ahead, MEXC will continue to collaborate with promising, high-quality projects and design more innovative, rewarding campaigns tailored to user needs. Through these efforts, MEXC aims to empower users worldwide and contribute to the sustainable development of the digital asset ecosystem.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed3789c5-7ac0-4aea-8869-61b7cf2424a0