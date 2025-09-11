VERSES® Expands Commercial Relationship with Major Global Investment Firm

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation agentic software systems, today announced an additional expansion of its relationship with a major global investment firm. The Company will extend its existing consulting arrangement with additional milestone-based payments to assist in building solutions using Genius.

As part of this project, VERSES is developing an active inference causal model of financial markets to make improved asset allocation decisions. The work takes advantage of Genius enterprise capabilities for efficient data ingestion and preparation, model creation and deployment, and aims to improve financial metrics such as drawdown and volatility.

The expanded contract has an initial period of fixed milestone-based payments and contains provisions for outcome-based pricing in the future.

“We’re thrilled about the opportunity to collaborate, build solutions and drive even greater business value with one of the world’s largest financial institutions,” said Michael Wadden, VERSES Chief Commercial Officer.

About VERSES

VERSES® is a cognitive computing company building next-generation intelligent agentic systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, our flagship product, Genius™, is an agentic enterprise intelligence platform designed to generate reliable domain-specific predictions and decisions under uncertainty. Imagine a Smarter World that elevates human potential through technology inspired by Nature. Learn more at verses.ai , LinkedIn and X .

