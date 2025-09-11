LIS Technologies Inc. Appoints Former Air Force Lead for Strategy, Integration, and Requirements, Lieutenant General Hinote (Ret.) as its Executive Chair of Federal and Defense Initiatives

Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIS Technologies Inc. (“LIST” or “the Company”), a proprietary developer of advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, today announced that Lieutenant General S. Clinton “Clint” Hinote, USAF (Ret.) has been appointed as its Chairman of the Executive Advisory Board of Federal and Defense Initiatives.

As the former Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategy, Integration, and Requirements, Lieutenant General Hinote served at the Pentagon from June 2020 to June 2023, spearheading Air Force Futures and acting as the senior advocate for the future force. In that capacity, he shaped long-range concepts, steered wargames, and aligned future-force design and acquisition priorities before retiring after more than three decades in uniform.

“As we look forward, our country faces the twin imperatives of meeting an ever-increasing energy demand while rebuilding our nuclear deterrent,” said Lieutenant General Hinote, Executive Chair of Federal and Defense Initiatives at LIS Technologies Inc. “LIST’s core technology has strong potential to fulfill the growing demand for enriched nuclear fuel. By doing this, the company can establish itself as a critical partner in creating a secure and efficient nuclear supply chain, thereby enhancing our nation’s energy sovereignty. I’m excited to join the team, and I will apply decades of experience and deep understanding of federal security priorities to help align the company’s efforts with national objectives.”

Figure 1 - LIS Technologies Inc. Appoints Former Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategy, Integration, and Requirements, Lieutenant General Hinote (Ret.) as its Executive Chair of Federal and Defense Initiatives

Prior to his Air Staff assignment, Hinote’s career blended operational command and strategic policy. A command pilot with more than 2,000 flight hours, including 240 combat hours in Operations Northern and Southern Watch, he led the 3rd Fighter Training Squadron, served as Vice Commander of the 52nd Fighter Wing in Germany, and commanded the 8th Fighter Wing (“Wolf Pack”) in South Korea. Earlier tours ranged from instructor duty at the U.S. Air Force Weapons School to Chief of Strategy for U.S. Air Forces Central.

Commissioned in 1992 upon earning a B.S. in space physics from the U.S. Air Force Academy, Hinote went on to receive an M.P.P. from Harvard’s Kennedy School and later completed a Ph.D. in military strategy at Air University, supplementing his education with programs at the Air Command and Staff College, the School of Advanced Air and Space Studies, and a Council on Foreign Relations fellowship.

Hinote’s decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, and multiple Air Medals. Following retirement, he joined the RAND School of Public Policy as a professor of policy analysis, continuing to shape discourse on airpower, strategy, and defense innovation.

“Comprehensive engagement with government regulators and oversight agencies is central to LIST’s mission of reestablishing the United States uranium enrichment capabilities, and Clint’s addition significantly strengthens those efforts,” said Jay Yu, Executive Chairman and CEO of LIS Technologies Inc. “His deep understanding of federal policy and proven leadership at the highest levels of the U.S. military will be invaluable as we execute our growth strategy and navigate the complexities of our regulatory landscape.”

In his role, Lieutenant General Hinote will assist in the development and implementation of a strategic planning framework that aligns the company's initiatives with military, defense, and government policies, ensuring consistency with federal priorities and national security goals.

“I am pleased to welcome Clint to the LIS Technologies Board of Executive Advisors,” said Christo Liebenberg, Co-Founder and President of LIS Technologies Inc. “His deep understanding of federal policy and distinguished leadership within the Pentagon will be instrumental as we advance into a more complex regulatory phase. And I believe his expertise will strengthen our engagement with oversight bodies, helping to ensure that we meet the highest standards of compliance and accountability.”

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared lasers to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including being the only USA-origin (and patented) laser uranium enrichment company, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

In Dec 2024, LIS Technologies Inc. was selected as one of six domestic companies to participate in the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) Enrichment Acquisition Program. This initiative allocates up to $3.4 billion overall, with contracts lasting for up to 10 years. Each awardee is slated to receive a minimum contract of $2 million.

For more information please visit: LaserIsTech.com

For further information, please contact:

Email: info@laseristech.com

Telephone: 800-388-5492

Follow us on X Platform

Follow us on LinkedIn

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For LIS Technologies Inc., particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following which are, and will be, exacerbated by any worsening of global business and economic environment: (i) risks related to the development of new or advanced technology, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, development of competitive technology, loss of key individuals and uncertainty of success of patent filing, (ii) our ability to obtain contracts and funding to be able to continue operations and (iii) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to commercially deploy a competitive laser enrichment technology, (iv) risks related to the impact of government regulation and policies including by the DOE and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in this and our other filings with the SEC. Only after successful completion of our Phase 2 Pilot Plant demonstration will LIS Technologies be able to make realistic economic predictions for a Commercial Facility. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. These factors may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

Attachment