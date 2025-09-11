Cloudastructure Launches Financing Partnership to Accelerate AI Surveillance Deployment, and Expand Portfolio-Wide Security Modernization

PALO ALTO, CA, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”) an award-winning leader in AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding, today announced a new financing partnership with a leading provider of technology and equipment financing. The agreement is designed to make Cloudastructure’s platform more widely available to property management companies, while also reinforcing the company’s financial strength and accelerating its growth trajectory.

Lowering Barriers to Entry for Customers

AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding consistently deliver strong ROI for property managers, but the upfront cost of technology transformation can present a barrier, particularly for properties still operating with legacy hardware. Through this new financing agreement, Cloudastructure clients can now access AI Surveillance, security cameras, and remote guarding services with flexible payment structures that remove financial hurdles while supporting broader adoption.

Eliminates high upfront costs for property management companies.

Expands access to $100k+ projects that were previously budget-constrained.

Accelerates customer adoption across multifamily portfolios by spreading payments over time.

Early results demonstrate the program’s potential: one property management provider leveraged financing to roll out a portfolio-wide deployment, securing three new contracts in rapid succession and accelerating revenue growth.

Strengthening Cloudastructure’s Growth Profile

For Cloudastructure, the financing model not only reduces sales friction but also provides a more scalable path for expansion across multifamily, commercial real estate, and enterprise markets.

Improves cash flow predictability.

Shortens sales cycles by reducing capital expenditure objections.

Enhances investor attractiveness with a capital-light, repeatable growth model.



The partnership is expected to accelerate Cloudastructure’s market penetration at a pivotal time, as demand for AI-driven surveillance solutions continues to surge in response to mounting liability pressures and heightened tenant safety expectations.

“Property owners, managers, and residents all deserve the protection of real-time security and a solution like ours that deters up to 98% of threats,” commented Cloudastructure CEO James McCormick. “For too long, the high cost of modernizing security has slowed adoption, leaving countless properties vulnerable. By combining flexible financing with our AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding platform, we are not just removing barriers, we are redefining how the industry approaches safety and risk management. This model empowers property managers to adopt the latest AI-driven solutions without delay, while positioning Cloudastructure to scale rapidly, drive sustainable growth, and lead the transformation of the security landscape.”

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems.

