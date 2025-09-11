isolved Among Select Platinum Partners Integrated with Indeed’s New Talent Scout Solution

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- isolved®, a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions that help organizations recruit, retain and elevate their workforce, today announced it is one of only two hand-selected partners worldwide to seamlessly integrate with Indeed Talent Scout, a new intelligent conversational artificial intelligence (AI) agent designed to improve how employers find, engage and hire talent. The announcement follows Indeed’s official launch of Talent Scout at its FutureWorks conference yesterday.

Hiring challenges remain top of mind for human resource (HR) and business leaders alike. According to isolved’s 2025 HR Leaders Report, 62% of HR decision-makers say their industry is facing a talent crisis due to a shortage of qualified candidates. What’s more, for the second year in a row, most HR leaders anticipate continued difficulty in filling roles. In 2024, 65% said the recruitment process would be just as difficult or more difficult than the year before, and in 2025 that number has risen to 69%.

Exclusive Integration with Indeed Talent Scout

As an Indeed Platinum Partner for three consecutive years, isolved was selected to pilot Talent Scout within its applicant tracking system (ATS). It will be available to isolved customers as part of its integrated Talent Acquisition suite within the isolved People Cloud™ platform as well as through its standalone ATS solution (isolved Applicant Tracking formerly known as ApplicantPro).





Transforming Hiring with AI-Powered Insights

Talent Scout is an intelligent conversational AI agent that acts like a recruiter by your side, learning your roles and preferences while surfacing insights to help you make smarter hiring decisions. It uses natural language to quickly analyze talent pools and recommend qualified candidates, and recruiters can refine match profiles to make the tool even more effective. When paired with Indeed Smart Sourcing, Talent Scout extends access to Indeed’s global candidate database directly within isolved Applicant Tracking, allowing employers to connect with top candidates who may never have applied before.

Beyond matching, Talent Scout helps craft outreach messages, provides real-time suggestions to improve job visibility and applicant flow and delivers optimization tips that strengthen job performance. By reducing data-intensive tasks and highlighting top matches, Talent Scout saves time and enables employers to focus on what matters most: connecting with people.

Customer Results Show Real Impact

Early customer feedback from isolved customers who participated in the Talent Scout alpha program shows the same themes: Talent Scout saves time, improves efficiency and expands access to better quality candidates. Hiring managers report stronger hire rates, easier sourcing of hard-to-fill roles and valuable insights into how to improve their job postings.

Mike DeMoully, HR Generalist at Crescent Community Health Center shared:

“Talent Scout is useful for finding candidates I just can’t locate myself. For our hard-to-fill roles it has broadened the candidate pool significantly. For one facilities tech position we went from about five applicants to more than ten. As an HR generalist without time to dedicate solely to recruiting Talent Scout saves me hours and lets me reach candidates I wouldn’t normally connect with.”

Recognized Leadership in Talent Acquisition

“It is an honor to be recognized as an Indeed Platinum Partner for the third year in a row,” said Heidi Barnett, President of isolved Talent Acquisition Solutions. “This distinction reflects both the strength of our solutions and the value we deliver to customers. We are especially proud to build on that value through our integration with Talent Scout, which gives employers access to new ways of connecting with qualified candidates more quickly and effectively. Together with Indeed we are helping organizations improve how they approach hiring and talent acquisition.”

Employers also recognize the need to modernize their recruiting strategies. According to isolved’s HR Leaders Report, 38% of HR leaders say their organizations are in a “talent crisis” due to outdated tactics and 56% say they must adopt new, more predictive recruiting metrics to stay competitive. The integration of Talent Scout directly responds to these needs with smarter sourcing and real-time insights.

Join the Indeed Talent Scout Waitlist

A select group of alpha clients are already using Talent Scout. Customers who sign up will be considered for the next wave of onboarding in the coming months. Selected early participants will be among the first to use the technology, strengthen their recruiting strategy and streamline hiring. Join the waitlist.

