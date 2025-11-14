isolved Recognizes 2025 Customer Award Winners

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- isolved®, a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions that help organizations recruit, retain and elevate their workforce, today announced the winners of its 2025 customer awards during the final Connect for People Heroes event of the year in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The annual awards honor standout customers known as People Heroes who exemplify innovation, transformation and excellence in human resources (HR), payroll, talent, benefits and employee experience. Along with the award recognitions, isolved also announced its 2026 event lineup, providing new opportunities to engage and empower People Heroes and partners across the country.

Congratulations to the 2025 isolved People Heroes Award Winners

People Heroes Award – Jennifer Lyons, Phil Long Dealerships

Recognizing outstanding commitment to the HR community and advancing the People Heroes mission.

Honoring forward-thinking professionals shaping the future of work through technology and adaptability.

Celebrating leaders who have reimagined workflows and driven measurable change through innovation.

Recognizing those who foster deeply engaged and motivated workforces.

Highlighting organizations dedicated to providing an exceptional employee experience.

Honoring strategic excellence in aligning HR planning with business success.

Celebrating overall excellence in transforming employee experience and impact.





Looking Ahead: 2026 Opportunities to Engage with isolved

After a successful year of Connect for People Heroes events, isolved is expanding its opportunities for connection, learning and collaboration in 2026 both for customers and partners across its growing ecosystem.

“When we launched the People Heroes Awards, the People Heroes Community and the People Heroes Tour in 2022, we hoped they would grow together and they truly have,” said Amberly Dressler, SVP of Brand & Experience at isolved. “It’s inspiring to see the careers and companies of our People Heroes thrive alongside these programs. We're proud to support their growth.”

isolved People Heroes Tour – In 2026, isolved will once again take learning on the road with nine free half-day events across the country. Designed for payroll, benefits, HR and talent professionals, the tour features hands-on workshops, optimization sessions and CE-credit learning lunches to help attendees make the most of isolved People Cloud™ and maximize their industry knowledge. Learn more about the 2026 People Heroes Tour.

“One hundred cities and thousands of members later, we still love connecting online and in person,” Dressler added. “The roadshow returns next year to cities across the country, and we’re excited to continue growing with our People Heroes and partners.”

Save the Date:

South Jordan, UT – 2/24/26 (Talent Acquisition Focus)

Phoenix, AZ – 4/9/26

Chicago, IL – 5/5/26

Dubuque, IA – 5/6/26

Richmond, VA – 6/25/26

Allentown, PA – 9/9/26

Boston, MA – 10/7/26

Dallas, TX – 10/27/26

Orange County, CA – 11/5/26





