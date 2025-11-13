isolved Elevates the Customer Experience Through Innovation, Connection and Care

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- isolved Connect -- isolved®, a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions that help organizations recruit, retain and elevate their workforce, continues to raise the bar for customer experience. In the Sapient Voice of the Customer – HR Systems Survey 2025, isolved received 38 badges and ranked #1 in 13 categories, earning top marks for both product innovation and service excellence.

“What’s noticeable about isolved is the company’s deeply ingrained commitment to improve to better serve customers, especially in the SMB space,” said Stacey Harris, Chief Research Officer and Managing Partner at Sapient Insights Group. “The product continues to evolve and provide smaller companies with enterprise-grade technology that’s user-friendly and produces results.”

That recognition reflects isolved’s continued investment in people, tools and technology that drive meaningful customer outcomes. With an average support response time of 27 seconds and 83% of requests resolved within eight hours, isolved delivers one of the most responsive customer experiences in the HCM industry.

“Customer experience isn’t just part of our business. It is our business,” said Jura Slattery, Chief Customer Officer at isolved. “We’re honored to serve our People Heroes every day and we’ll never stop finding new ways to make their experience easier, simpler and more rewarding.”





Meet Sam: Support at the Speed of Need

One of isolved’s newest innovations, Sam, is transforming how People Heroes get help. Built directly into isolved People Cloud™, Sam, is an AI-enabled support assistant that gives customers instant, 24/7 support while keeping live experts just a click away.

The new support experience helps customers quickly find answers to HR, payroll and benefits questions and then connects them with isolved specialists when more detailed help is needed.

Early results show:

88% of chats are resolved within minutes

Live specialist responses average under one minute

The response from customers has been overwhelmingly positive. One user recently shared, “I love Sam! The chat function is very convenient for me. It's just gone live and I've used it multiple times this week. This is going to be a tremendous learning tool for me.”

Sam reflects isolved’s vision for the future of service: intelligent, immediate and always centered on people.

Customer Collaboration at the Core of Innovation

At isolved, customer experience is built on partnership. Through initiatives like the Customer Advisory Board (CAB), the People Heroes Community and the People Heroes Tour, isolved gives customers a direct voice in shaping its products and services.

Customer Advisory Board (CAB):

The CAB brings together isolved’s most trusted partners to share insights, guide innovation and strengthen collaboration. Meeting quarterly and once a year in person, the board helps align isolved’s roadmap with customer priorities while giving members access to thought leadership and early innovation opportunities.

“Every enhancement we make, from our service structure to innovations like Sam, is built around one goal: to create an incredible experience for our People Heroes,” said Slattery. “Their success is a measure of ours.”

People Heroes Community: Connection that Inspires

The People Heroes Community brings isolved’s customer-first philosophy to life. With thousands of active members logging in an average of 24 days each month, it’s a vibrant space for HR, payroll, benefits and talent professionals to share ideas, ask questions and celebrate success.

Community members gain advice from peers and isolved experts while earning rewards for their engagement. Integrated with People Heroes University, it offers a powerful space to learn, grow and make the most of isolved People Cloud.

isolved People Heroes Tour 2026: CX on the Road

isolved will hit the road again in 2026 to meet customers where they are with the People Heroes Tour, starting with nine cities across the country. These free in-person events invite HR, payroll, benefits and talent professionals to connect with peers and isolved experts for hands-on learning.

The People Heroes Tour will roll into the following cities in 2026:

South Jordan, UT – February 24

Phoenix, AZ – April 9

Chicago, IL – May 5

Dubuque, IA – May 6

Richmond, VA – June 25

Allentown, PA – September 9

Boston, MA – October 7

Dallas, TX– October 27

Irvine, CA – November 5



Each event features optimization workshops, CE-credit sessions and opportunities to explore the latest People Cloud updates and best practices. Learn more about the 2026 People Heroes Tour.

A Connected Ecosystem for Continuous Improvement

isolved’s CX commitment reaches across every stage of the customer journey. From implementation and HR services to customer success, optimization and ongoing education, isolved provides the partnership and tools customers need to achieve lasting results.

By combining intelligent automation, data-driven insights and real human support, isolved helps organizations build trust, loyalty and long-term success.

About isolved®

isolved is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions that help organizations recruit, retain and elevate their workforce. More than 195,000 employers and 8 million employees rely on isolved's software and services to streamline human resource (HR) operations and deliver employee experiences that matter. isolved People Cloud™ is a unified yet modular HCM platform with built-in artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics that connects HR, payroll, benefits, and workforce and talent management into a single solution that drives better business outcomes. Through the Sidekick Advantage™, isolved also provides expert guidance, embedded services and an engaged community that empowers People Heroes™ to grow their companies and careers. Learn more at www.isolvedhcm.com .

Media Contact

Christine Allen

Director of Communications

callen@isolvedhcm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7dd017a1-fc97-445e-9a11-33059eeca448