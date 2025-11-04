isolved Named a Leader in NelsonHall’s HCM Technology & GenAI Evaluation for SMBs

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- isolved®, a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions that help organizations recruit, retain and elevate their workforce, has been named a Leader in the 2025 NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) vendor evaluation for HCM Technology & GenAI in the SMB market segment.

NelsonHall’s 2025 HCM Technology & GenAI NEAT report for the SMB market names isolved a Leader, recognizing its strong ability to deliver immediate value while meeting evolving client needs. The report positions isolved furthest on the axis measuring the ability to meet future client requirements.

DeeAnna Warrington, Principal HR Analyst, NelsonHall, said “isolved has been recognized as a Leader in the SMB HCM market for its strategic focus on embedding AI within the core HR functions of its People Cloud platform to drive measurable efficiencies and enhance the employee experience. As SMBs increasingly seek accessible, data-driven HCM solutions, isolved’s focus on usability, reliability and responsible AI integration positions it for sustained growth in this segment.”





isolved’s AI-Powered Innovation Recognized

According to NelsonHall, isolved’s position as a Leader reflects the strength of its unified, cloud native HCM platform and its practical approach to applying AI in ways that deliver clear, measurable value to HR teams. The report notes isolved’s comprehensive People Cloud™ platform, which spans the full employee lifecycle and integrates HR, payroll, benefits and talent management in a single system.

NelsonHall also recognized isolved’s robust AI roadmap, highlighting innovations that enhance payroll and benefits capabilities. The report points to isolved’s success in delivering tangible results through AI powered solutions, including candidate matching, predictive analytics and personalized learning paths.

Since early 2024, isolved’s AI-driven candidate matching technology has connected more than 31 million applicants to opportunities, reducing average time-to-hire by nearly 40%. Customers have also seen measurable impact from Predictive People Analytics, which helps HR teams anticipate workforce changes and make better data-driven decisions.

“Our customers rely on isolved to simplify HR and improve everyday processes,” said Kelli Rico, Chief Product Officer, isolved. “Being recognized by NelsonHall for our practical use of AI reinforces our commitment to innovation and our focus on helping every employer become a great place to work.”

Practical, Responsible and Accessible AI

isolved’s approach to AI is grounded in partnership, transparency and responsibility. The company applies strong guardrails to ensure privacy and ethical use while promoting fairness and inclusivity across its solutions. NelsonHall highlighted isolved’s ability to make AI accessible and valuable for SMBs that may not have the large budgets or technical resources of enterprise organizations.

Key AI capabilities within isolved People Cloud include:

Talent Acquisition : AI-driven job creation and candidate matching for faster, more effective hiring.

: AI-driven job creation and candidate matching for faster, more effective hiring. Predictive People Analytics : Actionable insights that help HR leaders identify turnover risks and optimize workforce planning.

: Actionable insights that help HR leaders identify turnover risks and optimize workforce planning. Learn & Grow : Personalized learning recommendations that engage employees and support career development.

: Personalized learning recommendations that engage employees and support career development. Benefit Guidance: AI-powered plan recommendations that simplify enrollment and help employees make confident decisions.





To learn more, download the full NelsonHall NEAT evaluation.

About isolved®

isolved is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions that help organizations recruit, retain and elevate their workforce. More than 195,000 employers and 8 million employees rely on isolved's software and services to streamline human resource (HR) operations and deliver employee experiences that matter. isolved People Cloud™ is a unified yet modular HCM platform with built-in artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics that connects HR, payroll, benefits, and workforce and talent management into a single solution that drives better business outcomes. Through the Sidekick Advantage™, isolved also provides expert guidance, embedded services and an engaged community that empowers People Heroes™ to grow their companies and careers. Learn more at isolvedhcm.com.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's analysis is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its insight.

