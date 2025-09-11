Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Size Drives at 27.04% CAGR by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anti-obesity drugs market size was valued at USD 7.17 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 78.46 billion by 2034, rising at a 27.04% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research. The global anti-obesity drugs market is driven by growing health awareness, lifestyle changes, and innovations.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the anti-obesity drugs market during the forecast period.

By product, the prescription drugs segment dominated the market in 2024.

By product, the OTC drugs segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

By action pathway, the centrally acting drugs segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

By action pathway, the peripherally acting drugs segment is expected to grow significantly at a notable CAGR in the coming years.

By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment dominated the market in 2024.

By distribution channel, the e-commerce segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

Market Overview & Potential

The anti-obesity drugs market encompasses the medications used for the management of overweight or obesity, as they help to control or reduce the excess body fat. These medications act by reducing the appetite, or absorption of calories, or redirecting the nutrients from adipose tissues to the lean tissues, or by increasing the energy expenditure. This, in turn, is driving the market along with other factors such as growing lifestyle changes, increasing demand for effective weight loss products, as well as growth in their research and development.

What are the Major Growth Drivers Anti-Obesity Drugs Market?

The growing obesity rates due to unhealthy diets and sedentary lifestyles are the major factors increasing the demand for anti-obesity drugs. This, in turn, is increasing their innovations, productions, and launches. The growing obesity associated comorbidities and health concerns are also increasing their demand. Other drivers include growing metabolic disorders, research and development, and increasing online distribution platforms.

What are the Key Drifts in the Anti-Obesity Drugs Market?

The market has been expanding due to the growing investments, funding, and collaborations to enhance the discovery and development of new anti-obesity drugs.

In June 2025, to develop small molecules for anti-obesity, a collaboration between Novo Nordisk and Deep Apple Therapeutics was announced. In this collaboration, around $812 million will be provided to Deep Apple by Novo Nordisk to accelerate their discovery and development of drug candidates.

In March 2025, a major deal worth up to $2 billion was signed by Novo Nordisk for the rights of a new obesity and diabetes drug, that is UBT251, developed by United Bio-Technology (Hengqin) Co. Moreover, along with $200 million up front, $1.8 billion will also be provided for additional payments by Novo Nordisk.

In October 2024, a $400 million Series A financing was announced to be launched for the obesity company called Kailera Therapeutics by RTW, Atlas, and Bain Investments. Additionally, Ron Renaud responsible for $8.7 billion acquisition of Cerevel Therapeutics, also participated in this financing round.



What is the Significant Challenge in the Anti-Obesity Drugs Market?

High cost and side effects are the major limitations of the anti-obesity drugs. This affects their adoption rates as well as their long-term use. At the same time, the regulatory barriers are also responsible for delaying their approvals, which discourages their innovations.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Anti-Obesity Drugs Market in 2024?

North America captured the biggest revenue share of the anti-obesity drugs market in 2024. Due to the presence of the advanced healthcare sector, there was a rise in healthcare investments, which enhanced the development of anti-obesity drugs. Different types of drugs were used for the management of obesity. Moreover, growing health awareness has also increased their use. This contributed to the market growth.

For instance,

In August 2025, the generic version of liraglutide injection was approved by the FDA, making it the first-ever generic glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist product in the U.S., which will be used specifically for weight loss.



What Made the Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Anti-Obesity Drugs Market in 2024?

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the anti-obesity drugs market during the upcoming years. There is a rise in the obesity cases, which is increasing the demand for anti-obesity drugs. This is increasing the investments in their development. Moreover, their generic versions are also being launched at affordable prices. This is promoting the market growth.

For instance,

In June 2025, for the management of overweight or obesity in Chinese adults, the mazdutide, which is a dual GLP-1/glucagon (GCP) receptor agonist used for chronic weight management, was approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China.



Segmental Insights

By product analysis

Why Did the Prescription Drugs Segment Dominate in the Anti-Obesity Drugs Market in 2024?

By product, the prescription drugs segment led the market in 2024, due to their enhanced efficacy. This, in turn, increased their use for long-term management of weight. Moreover, their targeted mechanism reduced the side effects and increased their adoption rates. This enhanced the market growth.

By product, the OTC drugs segment is expected to show a significant growth rate during the predicted time. These drugs are often easily available without the need for a prescription and affordable, which is increasing their use. At the same time, growing weight management awareness and self-care are increasing the use of OTC drugs.

By action pathway analysis

Which Application Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Anti-Obesity Drugs Market in 2024?

By action pathway, the centrally acting drugs segment held the dominating share of the market in 2024, as they are responsible for suppressing the appetite. This, in turn, increased their use for long-term weight management and was widely recommended by the healthcare professionals. Additionally, their development was also enhanced.

By action pathway, the peripherally acting drugs segment is expected to show lucrative growth at a notable CAGR in the upcoming years. These drugs target fat absorption without affecting the appetite. Moreover, they do not show any neurological side effects and are widely available, which is increasing their use.

By distribution channel analysis

How the Retail Pharmacies Segment Dominated the Anti-Obesity Drugs Market in 2024?

By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment held the largest share of the market in 2024, driven by the presence of a variety of OTC drugs. Additionally, prescription drugs were also provided with guidance. Their presence in rural areas also increased the sales of the anti-obesity drugs.

By distribution channel, the e-commerce segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the forthcoming years. They offer a wide range of anti-obesity drugs depending on the patient's needs. Along with the discounts, the privacy of the patients is also maintained. Furthermore, their home deliveries enhance patient convenience, promoting their use.

Recent Developments in the Anti-Obesity Drugs Market

In September 2025, a new multi-target compound with quadruple-action utilizing glucagon, GLP-1, and GIP approaches, along with PYY hormone, was developed by Tufts University chemists for weight loss.

In June 2025, an obesity drug that is Wegovy (semaglutide), which is a once-weekly GLP1 receptor agonist, was officially launched in India by Novo Nordisk.

In March 2025, as per the managing director of Sun Pharmaceutical, Dilip Shanghvi, they are planning to launch their experimental anti-obesity and type 2 diabetes drug in the upcoming years.

In March 2025, after receiving the marketing authorisation from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Mounjaro (tirzepatide), which is a diabetes and obesity management drug, was launched in India by Eli Lilly and Company.

Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Key Players List

Novo Nordisk A/S

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eli Lily & Co

AstraZeneca PLC

Gelesis

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC

Novartis AG

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Vivus, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.



Segments Covered in The Report

By Product

Prescription drugs

OTC drugs

By Action Pathway

Peripherally acting drugs

Centrally acting drugs

By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies

E-commerce

Retail pharmacies

Drug stores

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

