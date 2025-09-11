HAProxy Dominates G2 Fall 2025 Reports





NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAProxy Technologies , the company behind HAProxy One, the world’s fastest application delivery and security platform, today announced another quarter of incredible success in the G2 Fall 2025 Grid® and Index Reports, showcasing complete dominance of the company’s core markets and its emergence as a security powerhouse. The company was named a Leader in 26 Grid® Reports and five Momentum Grid® Reports. Along with an unbeatable Satisfaction Score of 100 and badges including Best Results, Best Relationship, and Best Usability, HAProxy was recognized across multiple G2 categories with Leader positions in Load Balancing, DDoS Protection, Web Application Firewall (WAF), Web Security, API Management, Container Networking, and DevOps.

Not only was HAProxy named a Leader in every G2 category where it is listed, it claimed the #1 rank in Load Balancing and Container Networking, and top-3 ranks in DDoS Protection and WAF, beating many single-purpose security tools.

When compared with legacy ADC appliances, HAProxy stands as the modern, software-defined, and API-driven alternative. Its undisputed leadership in Container Networking serves as definitive proof that it is the superior choice for cloud-native and hybrid environments where agility and automation are paramount. Furthermore, when compared with the native tooling offered by major cloud providers, HAProxy offers a high-performance, feature-rich, and cost-effective solution that works anywhere and prevents vendor lock-in.

“These incredible results across so many categories are a testament to our vision for a unified application delivery and security platform – for any application, on any infrastructure, without compromise,” said Dujko Radovnikovic, CEO, HAProxy Technologies. “We are especially proud of our top-3 position in WAF and DDoS Protection, which validates our commitment to providing integrated, best-in-class security as part of our HAProxy One platform. Our thanks goes out to our customers. Their voice, reflected in these G2 reports, is the ultimate validation that we are solving their most critical challenges.”

The definitive cloud-native load balancer

HAProxy made a clean sweep of the load balancing category, winning 19 badges and the #1 rank in 14 out of 25 reports, including #1 overall and #1 in the enterprise segment. In addition to dominating its core market, HAProxy also took the lead in the Container Networking category, winning 8 badges and the #1 rank in four out of six reports, including #1 overall.

For foundational application delivery, from traditional workloads to cloud-native environments, HAProxy is the undisputed leader. These #1 rankings, and an unprecedented Satisfaction Score of 100, confirm the company’s position as the industry's gold standard for performance and reliability.

When enterprise customer Clover presented at HAProxyConf 2025, Anirudh Ramesh, Senior SRE, and Dilpreet Singh, Senior Cloud Engineer, showed why HAProxy One excels at both traditional and cloud-native use cases: “It supports multi-cluster management for not just north-to-south traffic, but also for east-to-west. It gives us real-time configuration updates. It has a REST API interface. It also provides Consul integration for dynamic backend server pools. And Kubernetes integration, because we use Kubernetes for our microservices.”

Disrupting the enterprise security market

HAProxy also entered the top-3 ranks among security vendors in the WAF and DDoS Protection categories, beating many dedicated security products. Across both categories, HAProxy won 17 badges and top-3 ranks in 22 out of 30 reports, including #3 overall and #3 in the enterprise segment.

HAProxy is no longer just an emerging player in application security; it is now a recognized leader chosen by the world's largest enterprises to protect their most critical applications. The company’s leadership position in the Enterprise WAF segment is a direct result of its focus on delivering powerful, easy-to-use security that integrates seamlessly into modern workflows.

This success is validated by the experiences of enterprise customers such as Roblox and Infobip. In their presentations at HAProxyConf 2025, both companies praised HAProxy Enterprise WAF for its performance and effectiveness.

Ben Meidell, Sr. Site Reliability Engineer at Roblox, said: “We have been extremely impressed with the performance of HAProxy Enterprise WAF.”





Juraj Ban, Principal Security Architect at Infobip, said: “The engine is powerful and fast. We don't have any latency issues any more. We don't have any false positives.”





The power of a unified platform with unparalleled support

In total, HAProxy featured in 125 reports across seven categories, winning 71 badges, demonstrating the breadth and depth of the company’s unified platform and its ability to solve a wide range of challenges. Customers are increasingly consolidating on HAProxy One to simplify their stack, reduce complexity, and achieve superior performance and security without juggling multiple vendors.

The power of a unified platform was evident during PayPal’s presentation at HAProxyConf 2025, where Sidd Mukkamala, Sr. MTS, Network Engineering, said: “Our hybrid multi-cloud connectivity fabric [powered by HAProxy One] provides a simple and unified solution for the business units to talk between themselves.”

In addition, HAProxy was recognized for its ease of use and strong customer relationships, winning 19 badges and the #1 rank in 15 out of 75 reports for Results Index, Usability Index, Implementation Index, and Relationship Index.

“Organizations are racing to consolidate and simplify their infrastructure and operations,” said Tim Bertrand, President, HAProxy Technologies. “A lot of our customers start using HAProxy for world-class load balancing and then expand to use our security, observability, and automation capabilities as well. Our commitment to delivering an exceptional experience – proven by multiple awards for Best Support, Best Relationship, and more – is why so many customers choose to trust HAProxy with more and more of their critical operations.”

Exceptional user reviews praise scalability, cost savings, and security

G2 product ratings are based on customer and user reviews and aggregated data from online sources. In the Grid® Reports, the Satisfaction Score is affected by several factors, including customer satisfaction with end user-focused and administration-specific product attributes, popularity and statistical significance of reviews, and timeliness and quality of reviews. The Leader designation signifies that HAProxy has earned best-in-class ratings from verified customers for both user satisfaction scores and market presence.

Recent reviews of HAProxy on G2 included the following highlights.

“Performance, performance, performance! Low latency with high security. Can’t be beat. Great product by great people…and a team that actually cares about their customers.”



“HAProxy is highly reliable, fast, and efficient, making it a top choice for load balancing and high availability… It's lightweight yet powerful, ideal for both small and large-scale deployments.”



“The team behind HAProxy are some of the best minds in the current load balancing landscape. They evolve and welcome new technologies while still squeezing improvement out of the technologies we know and love.”



“Significant cost savings over competing vendors as well as flexibility compared to hardware load balancing solutions.”



“We get the same if not better end results at a fraction of the cost when compared to hardware load balancers.”



“We use HAProxy to manage traffic between our public-facing APIs and backend services… It’s also been a reliable part of our incident response stack—quick to reconfigure and highly stable under pressure.”



“The flexibility and value of HAProxy is unmatched in any other product we've tried… HAProxy replaces a proprietary and costly hardware load balancing solution, in addition to providing advanced WAF and anti DDoS features.”



“I’m using it to secure LLM data backends to reduce prompt poisoning… It’s been my default load balancer for years, since college, then they added a WAF and I was floored.”



“HAProxy is amazing…[we use it for] securing LLM and agents running in production.”



“We’ve been using HAProxy Enterprise extensively as part of our internal traffic management strategy across Kubernetes clusters and VM-based legacy applications. What stands out for power users is the sheer level of control and tunability.”



“We purchased the enterprise version along with HAProxy Fusion after a few years using the HAProxy ALOHA appliances and have been really impressed by the centralization and monitoring that HAProxy Fusion provides… 3 years later, and still no complaints, it just works.”



These and other G2 user reviews show why HAProxy has become the most recommended enterprise-grade solution for high-performance traffic management, security, and observability.

About HAProxy One

HAProxy One is the world’s fastest application delivery and security platform, from the company behind HAProxy. It combines the performance, reliability, and flexibility of our open source core (HAProxy) with the capabilities of a unified enterprise platform. Its next-generation security layers are powered by threat intelligence from HAProxy Edge, enhanced by machine learning and optimized with real-world operational feedback. The platform consists of a flexible data plane ( HAProxy Enterprise and HAProxy ALOHA ), a scalable control plane ( HAProxy Fusion ), and a secure edge network ( HAProxy Edge ), which together enable multi-cloud load balancing as a service (LBaaS), web app and API protection, API/AI gateways, Kubernetes networking, application delivery network (ADN), and end-to-end observability.

About HAProxy Technologies

HAProxy Technologies is the company behind HAProxy One, the world’s fastest application delivery and security platform, and HAProxy, the most widely used software load balancer. Leading companies and cloud providers trust HAProxy to simplify, scale, and secure modern applications, APIs, and AI services in any environment. HAProxy Technologies is headquartered in Newton, MA, with multiple offices across the US and Europe.

