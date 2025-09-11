Flex & Silver Enable TPAs to Automatically Collect LOMNs

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flex, the leading platform that enables health and wellness brands to accept Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) payments with Letters of Medical Necessity and Silver, the AI platform that automates benefit claim processing for TPAs, announced a partnership to simplify one of the trickiest substantiation workflows in consumer-directed benefits: dual use purchases that require a Letter of Medical Necessity (LMN). Flex’s Letter of Medical Necessity workflow and Silver’s integration into claim systems provide a simple way to cut delays, reduce consumer frustration, and lower the manual burden on TPA claim teams.

The challenge today

When a consumer buys a product that can be used for both medical and non-medical purposes (e.g., fitness equipment, memberships, supplements, home devices, red light therapy etc.), TPAs must collect an itemized receipt and a clinician’s letter explaining the medical condition and necessity. That extra documentation, required under IRS guidelines, creates back-and-forth email requests, and delayed approvals, frustrating consumers and TPAs alike. FSA benefit cards can even be deactivated if the transaction is not substantiated in a timely manner.

The new experience

The FSA plan participant uses Flex at a retailer to purchase a dual use product.

Flex guides them through a seamless and compliant workflow to verify eligibility and receive a LMN.

Silver integrates into the TPA claims’ system and automatically flags any card transactions from the Flex platform.

Silver securely retrieves the itemized receipt and LMN needed for substantiation from Flex.

The TPA’s claim team can review the LMN without requesting any more work from the participant.



As a result, TPAs send fewer emails to consumers, consumers get quicker decisions, and claims move through in hours—not weeks.

Why it matters

Less manual work: TPA administrators don’t need to chase receipts and LOMNs.

TPA administrators don’t need to chase receipts and LOMNs. Fewer delays: Consumers who pay at checkout with verified eligibility don’t need to submit further documentation to their TPAs.

Consumers who pay at checkout with verified eligibility don’t need to submit further documentation to their TPAs. Cleaner compliance: Connecting TPAs with LOMN providers can standardize docs needed to align with IRS guidance for dual-purpose expenses.



Built on proven automation

Silver customers have already reduced claim processing time by 50% using AI to read receipts, match eligible expenses, and auto-adjudicate straightforward claims. The Flex partnership will extend those time-savings to LOMN scenarios. “LOMNs are a classic source of churn: multiple emails, vague receipts, and disappointed consumers. By detecting LOMN required transactions up front and pairing that with Flex’s streamlined LOMN flow, we’re removing friction for consumers, TPAs, and retailers,” said Oded Shekel, Co-founder & CEO of Silver.

Seamless Experience

The Silver & Flex LMN workflow is in pilot with select TPAs. Broader availability and integration guides will follow. “Our mission is to make HSA/FSA spending simple and compliant. Working with Silver lets us meet consumers where they are and offers TPAs complete, audit-ready documentations, no scavenger hunts required,” said Sam O'Keefe, Co-founder and CEO at Flex.

About Silver

Silver is an AI-driven platform that integrates with TPA claim systems to read receipts, extract eligible items, and automate adjudication, reducing claim workloads while improving consumers' experience. TPA customers see 50% automation on FSA claims with clean audit trails and minimal workflow change. Learn more and see results from Sentinel and Benefit Extras.

Learn more at www.withsilver.app

About Flex

Flex is the HSA/FSA payments infrastructure for top health and wellness brands. Built for omnichannel retailers, Flex helps businesses unlock over $150B in pre-tax health spending—boosting AOV by up to 50% without adding new acquisition channels. From recurring payments to mixed-eligibility carts, Flex integrates seamlessly into your existing tech stack and handles the complexity of HSA/FSA so your team doesn’t have to.



Learn more at www.withflex.com

