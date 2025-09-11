Dental Services Organizations Market to Grow USD 835.87 Billion at 17.65% CAGR by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Towards Healthcare, a sister firm of Precedence Research, reports that the global dental services organization market size was valued at USD 163.93 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 835.87 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 17.65%.

The Dental Service Organization (DSO) market is rising due to increasing demand for affordable, technology-driven, and patient-centric dental care supported by consolidation, private equity investment, and digital transformation.

Key Takeaways:

North America dominated the global market share by 34% in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is projected to host the fastest-growing dental services organization market in the coming years.

By service, the medical supplies procurement segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024.

By service, the human resources segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

By end-user, the general dentists segment led the global market in 2024.

By end-user, the dental surgeons segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The dental service organization (DSO) market is experiencing rapid growth as group practices merge for scale, contracts with payers/suppliers, and upgrades to patient experience. With the backing of private equity, aging population, and increased demand for cosmetic and orthodontics, DSOs offer centralized marketing, purchasing, revenue-cycle management, and compliance that individual practices cannot offer. Organizations are leveraging technology through AI scheduling and diagnostics systems, tele-dentistry triage, and integrated EHR/RCM systems, so they can lift chair utilization and case acceptance.

The challenges of talent continue to be a focus on DSOs, i.e. hygienist shortages and retention costs, so they are developing training pipelines and flexible staffing models. Even with competitive differentiation around specialty depth (endo/ortho/OS), brand consistency across multi-site ownership, payer mix, and accessibility of patients (evening patient hours, memberships, financing), DSO growth is driven by patient decisions that involve cost transparency and online reviews. DSOs that are successful at combining clinical quality, digital access, and operational excellence will have a legacy of growth as compared to independent practices.

Major Growth Drivers:

Elevated Demand for Affordable Dental Care – Patients want value in their treatment and dental support organizations reduce overhead through mass purchasing and economies of scale to make more affordable treatment than a solo practice can offer.

– Patients want value in their treatment and dental support organizations reduce overhead through mass purchasing and economies of scale to make more affordable treatment than a solo practice can offer. Increasing Incidence of Oral Health – The increasing incidence of cavities, periodontal diseases, and cosmetic oral health needs are impacting the development of organized dental networks.

– The increasing incidence of cavities, periodontal diseases, and cosmetic oral health needs are impacting the development of organized dental networks. Private Equity Involvement and Consolidation- Interest and involvement by private equity in the market and active consolidations are rapidly increasing penetration for the DSO model and promoting DSO growth at a faster rate.

Interest and involvement by private equity in the market and active consolidations are rapidly increasing penetration for the DSO model and promoting DSO growth at a faster rate. Technology – Digital dentistry , AI diagnostics, and tele-dentistry improve access, patient experience, and deliver more accurate treatments.

– , AI diagnostics, and tele-dentistry improve access, patient experience, and deliver more accurate treatments. Lack of Independent Dentists – The lack of independent dentists in the marketplace pushes professionals to DSO work as a career development model as there is no future in the solo dental ownership model for new dentists.

– The lack of independent dentists in the marketplace pushes professionals to DSO work as a career development model as there is no future in the solo dental ownership model for new dentists. Consumer Demand for Convenience - DSOs lead the way in longer hours, more locations, and offer financial plans that the new patient demands, supporting loyalty making the market grow.

Key Drifts:

What are the Significant Trends Influencing the Dental Service Organization (DSO) Market?

In the fast-changing DSO market, trends are being produced by technology, customer expectations, and industry market consolidation. One large trend includes the use of digital dentistry, incorporating technology ranging from AI (artificial intelligence) diagnostics to 3D imaging and CAD/CAM, to promote accuracy, patient outcomes and workflows. The widespread adoption of tele-dentistry is increasing, which enables virtual consults and better access to care for underserved populations. Another strong trend includes multiproduct/service vs single product/service, DSOs creating a multi-specialty practice, to generate orthodontics, endodontics, and cosmetic dentistry services under one roof or location to drive convenience for customers.

Continued rapid consolidation by PE-sponsored groups are reshaping the competitive landscape at warp speed allowing them to grow and scale their individual market opportunities. Patient-centricity is changing, through higher engagement, flexibility, financing, subscriptions, and services available such as extended clinic hours. With the right emphasis on efficiency, affordability, and whole person care, the DSO market is the future of modern healthcare service delivery.

Significant Challenge:

What Are the Major Issues That Are Facing the Dental Service Organization (DSO) Market?

Although the Dental Service Organization (DSO) market is growing very quickly, it has some major challenges that could slow its growth. One of the biggest challenges the industry is facing is the shortage of dental professionals (e.g. specifically hygienists and specialists). This leads to a greater demand for labour, which increases the labour costs associated with hiring them and can also affect the quality of service thereafter. Operational costs - including technology and regulatory compliance, are other costs that will place the DSO's finances under pressure.

Most patients continue to prefer independent practices and have shown weakness to the DSO model in certain markets and regions. Because of the high focus on consolidating practices led by private equity, there is also the question of to what degree this over-standardizing can negatively impact personalized care. It is also a highly competitive market which results in DSOs consistently having to innovate - with respect to digital tools, patient financing, & loyalty programs. DSOs must stay ahead of the curve while continuing to manage their profitability against delivering on the clinical element.

Regional Analysis:

Why Does North America Lead the DSO Market?

North America dominates the global DSO market share at 34% as a result of advanced healthcare infrastructure, large insurance providers, widespread adoption of digital dentistry, the ability to invest large sums of private equity, and large-scale practices consolidating into DSOs. High patient awareness of treatment options for cosmetic and preventive treatments keeps driving the DSO market.

U.S. Market Dental Services Organization Market Growth

The U.S. dental services organization market is valued at USD 37.9 billion in 2024 and has grown to USD 44.7 billion in 2025. It is projected to reach approximately USD 196.5 billion by 2034, expanding at a robust CAGR of 17.9% from 2025 to 2034. Key factors fueling this growth include rising demand for oral healthcare, increasing strategic collaborations, and rapid technological advancements in dental services.

Why Is Asia Pacific a growing region in Dental Service Organizations market?

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing DSO market driven by increase in disposable income, increasing access to healthcare, and the growing demand for inexpensive dental solutions. In this region, rising awareness about oral health, urbanization, and government support of new healthcare models allow for the opportunity to be a high-potential market for expansion of DSOs around the world.

Segmental Insights

By Service:

Why Is Medical Supplies Procurement the Largest Segment in the DSO Market?

Medical supplies procurement, as the predominating segment in the Dental Service Organization market, is the opportunity that DSOs utilize to leverage bulk purchasing power to reduce costs and achieve a controlled level of quality across a number of separate practices. With centralized procurement, DSOs can achieve consistent accessibility and availability of necessary dental equipment, materials, and other consumables. Centralized procurement allows the right equipment to be for both profitability and efficiency to drive sustainable growth and facilitate an overall enhanced delivery of patient care.

While human resources are the fastest growing segment of the DSO market, primarily from an increase in demand for labour resources of qualified dentists, hygienists and, support staff, they are increasingly focused on HR both in terms of recruiting and developing talent and policies for future workforce shortages. As DSOs emphasize on career advancement / development, flexible scheduling, and general employee satisfaction, HR has become an integral part of enabling sustainable DSO growth.

By end-user:

What Makes the General Dentist Segment so Dominant in the DSO Market?

The DSO market is dominated by the general dentist segment because general dentists provide a variety of preventive and restorative services that represent the basic level of patient care. With the highest volume of patients, the most variable scope of treatment, and the most critical role in maintaining oral health, the general dentist is the mainstay of the DSO-supplier type of dental care product delivery system.

The dental surgeons segment is the fastest growing segment within the DSO market because there is significant demand for complexity in restorative procedures i.e. dental implants, dental surgeries (extracting) periodontic surgeries (reconstructive). As patient preferences are shifting toward complexity and as DSOs continue to diversify their multi-specialty services, the dental surgeon segment will remain a key growth engine of DSO-type delivery models in the global dental care ecosystem.

Recent Developments:

In July 2024, Founded by Shore Capital Partners and Dr. Clint Newman, Innovate 32 launched as a DSO aimed at partnering with premier dental practices in Nashville.

Dental Services Organization Market Key Players

Affinity Dental Management

Aspen Dental

Colosseum Dental Group AS

Dykema

Heartland Dental

MB2 Dental

Overjet

Parkview Dental Partners

Sage Dental

Smile Brands, Inc.

Straine Dental Management

VideaHealth

Segments Covered in the Report

By Service

Medical Supplies Procurement

Human Resources

Marketing & Branding

Accounting

Others



By End-Use

General Dentists

Dental Surgeons

Endodontists

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





