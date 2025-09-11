Acentra Health CEO Todd Stottlemyer Named by Virginia Business to its ‘Virginia 500 Power List’ for Fourth Consecutive Year

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health, a technology and health solutions and services company dedicated to accelerating better outcomes for its government and commercial healthcare clients and the populations they serve, today announced that Virginia Business has named CEO Todd Stottlemyer to its 2025-26 Virginia 500 Power List — his fourth consecutive nomination for this recognition, celebrating the commonwealth’s top leaders in business, government, politics, and education.

“I’m grateful to be included once again among so many accomplished individuals across Virginia,” said Stottlemyer. “This honor truly belongs to the dedicated people of Acentra Health, who are advancing innovation and impact in government and commercial healthcare every day. As we continue to grow nationally, our Virginia roots ground us and inspire the work we do to improve lives in every state.”

A longtime Northern Virginia resident and business leader, Stottlemyer has spearheaded multiple acquisitions since joining Acentra Health in 2018. That growth helped expand the company’s nationwide footprint and led to its recognition by the Association of Corporate Growth’s National Capital Chapter as a Corporate Growth Company of the Year in 2024. Before Acentra Health, Stottlemyer led multiple Virginia-based businesses in the technology and healthcare sectors for over three decades, contributing to the economic development of the region and the commonwealth.

Stottlemyer’s continued inclusion on the Virginia 500 Power List speaks to his longstanding personal and professional passion for making Virginia an attractive location to live, learn, work, and conduct business. His civic leadership in organizations like the Virginia Business Higher Education Council, the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce, and the Northern Virginia Technology Council underscore his belief that education and economic opportunity are fundamental pathways to better health outcomes. He also serves on multiple boards, including on the executive committee of the Northern Virginia Technology Council and on the boards of the Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts and Share Our Strength, where he raises funds and awareness for the non-profit organization’s annual No Kid Hungry campaign.

Acentra Health partners with 45 state agencies and 15 federal clients to improve health outcomes and generate cost savings through advanced health IT and integrated health solutions. In Virginia, the company has been a trusted partner to the Department of Medical Assistance Services (DMAS) since 2007, supporting two million residents under the Cardinal Care Medicaid program.

View the full 2025-26 Virginia 500 Power List on the Virginia Business website.

