Guggenheim Securities Hires Michael McElhenney to Expand Aerospace & Defense Investment Banking

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Michael McElhenney will join the firm as a Senior Managing Director to focus on advising companies in the Aerospace & Defense (A&D) sector. Mr. McElhenney will commence work at Guggenheim in December and will be based in the firm’s Los Angeles office.

Mr. McElhenney will join Guggenheim with more than two decades of investment banking experience, having most recently served as a Managing Director in Houlihan Lokey’s Aerospace, Defense & Government Services Investment Banking group. Prior to Houlihan Lokey, he served as Director of Mergers and Acquisitions for Honeywell Aerospace. Mr. McElhenney is a veteran, having served as a Logistics Officer in the U.S. Army.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike to our firm,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “Mike’s expertise and deep relationships with corporates and investors will accelerate our growth as we continue to build a leading A&D investment banking franchise at Guggenheim. I look forward to Mike’s success.”

Mr. McElhenney earned his B.S. in finance from the University of Montana and his MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.

