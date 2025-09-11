Great Plains Communications Expands Fiber-Optic Network into Kentucky to Deliver Mission-Critical Connectivity

Blair, Nebraska, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications (GPC), a leading digital infrastructure provider, today announced the expansion of its advanced fiber-optic network into Kentucky. This 165-mile network and deep carrier interconnections will provide businesses, wholesale customers, wireless carriers and hyperscalers with fully redundant fiber connectivity and a complete suite of enterprise-grade services with speeds ranging from 1 Gigabit to 400 Gigabits.

Bringing Next-Generation Connectivity to Kentucky’s Core Markets and Beyond

The new build will deliver fiber connectivity directly to key Kentucky markets including Louisville, Lexington, Frankfort, Jeffersontown, Simpsonville, Shelbyville, Bridgeport, Georgetown and Versailles, extending service capabilities statewide and across the Great Plains Communications 13-state network footprint. Operating under the brand “GPC Fiber, by Great Plains Communications,” the network is designed to deliver scalable, fast and highly reliable connectivity for organizations across all industries.

“Expanding into Kentucky reflects our commitment to building the infrastructure businesses need to thrive in a digital-first economy,” said Christopher Sikora, Chief Revenue Officer of Great Plains Communications. “This network was designed and constructed with the connectivity demands of Kentucky enterprises front of mind. From high-capacity internet access to secure managed Wi-Fi, SD-WAN and voice solutions, our goal is to power the day-to-day operations of companies of every size with the reliability and speed they expect.”

Robust and Customized Portfolio of Services

The GPC Fiber network leverages state-of-the-art multi-gigabit optical equipment to ensure resiliency from the backbone to the customer premise. It supports a broad portfolio of services including internet access, unified communications, managed Wi-Fi, managed firewall, SD-WAN, 5G backup, private wavelengths, dark fiber and custom-built networks.

“Our fiber expansion in Kentucky brings next-generation infrastructure right to the customer’s doorstep,” said Tony Thakur, Chief Technology Officer of Great Plains Communications. “We don’t believe in one-size-fits-all solutions. We collaborate with each customer to jointly design a network architecture that meets their unique requirements, whether that’s a single-location business, a distributed enterprise or a hyperscaler application. This investment demonstrates our confidence in Kentucky’s growth and our commitment to supporting it.”

The expansion builds on GPC’s growing presence across the United States and strengthens the company’s role as a partner to businesses, institutions and carriers seeking secure, high-capacity connectivity.

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is a leading privately-owned digital infrastructure provider with a rapidly expanding 19,000+ mile fiber network. Headquartered in Blair, Nebraska, the company brings more than a century of experience delivering reliable, future-ready connectivity. Great Plains Communications serves business, wholesale, and residential customers across multiple states with a comprehensive portfolio of services including high-speed internet, managed Ethernet, dark fiber, cloud-based voice and advanced managed services.

About GPC Fiber

GPC Fiber, a specialized brand of Great Plains Communications, delivers reliable, customized fiber solutions that empower businesses across growing rural and urban markets. Focused on flexibility and partnership, GPC Fiber supports organizations of every size and industry with the infrastructure and advanced services needed to stay connected, operate efficiently and scale for the future. Backed by the strength and stability of its parent company, Great Plains Communications, GPC Fiber combines next-generation technology with a customer-first approach to meet the evolving demands of today’s business landscape.