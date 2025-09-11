Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Size Expected to Reach USD 15.49 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a study released by Towards Healthcare, a sister company of Precedence Research, the global pharmaceutical excipients market was valued at USD 10.41 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach nearly USD 15.49 billion by 2034, advancing at a CAGR of 4.06% over the forecast period.

Ongoing R&D activities and a rise in demand for diverse specialty drugs and biologics are boosting the demand for pharmaceutical excipients.

Key Takeaways

Europe was dominant in the pharmaceutical excipients market by 38% share in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR in the studied years.

By product, the polymers segment dominated the market in 2024.

By product, the alcohols segment is expected to grow fastest during 2025-2034.

By formulation, the oral segment registered dominance in the pharmaceutical excipients market in 2024.

By formulation, the topical segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR in the coming years.

By function, the binders segment was dominant in the global market in 2024.

By function, the coating agents segment is expected to witness a significant expansion during 2025-2034.

Market Overview & Potential

During the production of drug products, various kinds of pharmaceutical excipients are used with their inactive nature to enhance drug stability and bioavailability. Also, this accelerates a robust delivery of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API). The global pharmaceutical excipients market is widely developing nanotechnology-based excipients for expanded solubility and targeted delivery. Alongside other developments, including functional excipients with improved properties, and a wider emphasis on eco-friendly, green excipients derived from renewable resources, are impacting the transformation of drug manufacturing.

What are the Major Drivers in the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market?

Primarily, globally evolving biopharmaceuticals and biosimilars are boosting a wider need for specialized excipients for efficient formulation and delivering complex, high molecular weight compounds. Along with this, several expiring patents for more effective drugs are resulting in the escalating manufacturing of generic therapeutics, which demands that high-quality excipients are vital for maintaining drug equivalency and stability. The world is facing the evolution of new and rare diseases or severe health issues, which is fueling the robust and advanced drug development process, ultimately impacting the higher demand for excipients in these processes.

What are the Key Drifts in the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market?

The expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is supporting the development of novel drug products, coupled with a broader need for excipients.

In August 2025, Axplora, a global provider of API small molecule manufacturing , invested at its Vizag site in India to accelerate production capacity and reinforce supply chain resilience.

, invested at its Vizag site in India to accelerate production capacity and reinforce supply chain resilience. In June 2025, BASF expanded its commitment to the biopharma and pharmaceutical ingredients industries through a new investment in North America.

In May 2025, Univar Solutions LLC, a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, partnered with Shandong Head Group Co., Ltd., to boost its supply of cellulose ethers and pharmaceutical excipients.



What is the Emerging Limitation in the Market?

The global pharmaceutical excipients market is facing a critical hurdle, such as the stricter regulations offered by the FDA and EMA, which necessitate rigorous testing, documentation, and validation, ultimately escalating expenses and extending timelines for product development and approval.

Regional Analysis

How did Europe hold a Major Share of the Market in 2024?

In 2024, Europe captured the biggest revenue share of 38% in the pharmaceutical excipients market. This region is widely focused on the transformation of precision medicine, as well as other innovations in drug delivery approaches. For this, Europe is evolving controlled-release tablets, inhalers, and transdermal patches, which demand specialized excipients to expand bioavailability, stability, and targeted delivery. This region’s regulatory agency is fostering pharmaceutical sovereignty and local production, spurred by COVID-19 supply chain vulnerabilities.

For instance,

In February 2025, Brenntag entered into a strategic partnership with MEGGLE Excipients, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical excipients, with an exclusive distribution agreement.



Why did the Asia Pacific Grow Significantly in the Market in 2024?

In the prospects, the Asia Pacific is predicted to expand rapidly in the pharmaceutical excipients market. A prominent driver for ASAP market growth is supportive government policies, allied with crucial investments in pharmaceutical R&D and healthcare infrastructure, which are fostering market expansion in India and China. Additionally, in the current date, ASAP is aiming at the introduction of novel, high-performing excipients for moisture-sensitive and parenteral drugs. Moreover, other breakthroughs in cellulose-based biopolymers are also assisting the overall drug stability.

For this market,

In May 2025, Barentz, a leading global specialty ingredients solutions provider, acquired Fengli Group to strengthen the company’s pharmaceuticals market presence in the Asia Pacific.

In April 2025, Shin-Etsu Chemical invested ¥10 B in the pharma cellulose biz in Japan and Europe to expand its supply system as a pharmaceutical excipient manufacturer.

Segmental Insights

By product analysis

Which Product Led the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market in 2024?

The polymers segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2024. The pharma world is focusing on the widespread use of biocompatible and biodegradable polymers in drug production is supporting a wider adoption of polymers. Highly specialized polymer coatings are being increasingly employed to preserve tablets, control drug release, and enhance the palatability of pharmaceutical products. Nowadays, other approaches, such as dendrimers, block copolymers, and polymer brushes, are allowing the generation of nanoparticles with controlled size, shape, and surface functionality.

On the other hand, the alcohols segment is estimated to register the fastest growth in the predicted timeframe. Alcohols possess a vital role in enhancing drug solubility, bioavailability, and stability. Besides this, the ongoing applications of pharmaceutical-grade alcohols, especially ethanol, are widely employed in drug manufacturing, disinfectants, and homeopathic products is acting as a major influential factor. Also, the broader range of methanol acts as a crucial solvent in drug synthesis for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), in the extraction and purification of natural products, and as a mobile phase in chromatography.

By formulation analysis

Why did the Oral Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the oral segment was dominant in the pharmaceutical excipients market. Emerging advantages of this type of formulation, including ease of administration, non-invasive nature, and suitability for self-medication, are boosting the overall drug production. However, the use of diverse binders, disintegrants, stabilizers, and solubilizers is eventually needed for complex oral drug formulations is ultimately expanding the adoption of pharmaceutical excipients. Moreover, highly developed poloxamers, polymeric nanoparticles, and P-glycoprotein (P-gp) inhibitors are also merged to optimize drug absorption and extend release profiles.

Although the topical segment is anticipated to expand significantly during 2025-2034. A rise in focus on patient-friendly care and interest in cosmeceuticals that combine cosmetic and therapeutic advantages is bolstering the wider adoption of topical formulations. These formulations use different plant-derived excipients, like xanthan gum for thickening and stabilization, agar-agar for gelling, and olive and coconut oils for their emollient, anti-inflammatory, and moisturizing properties. Currently, various excipients are being evolved to work with advanced therapies targeting cellular and genetic levels, like signaling enzyme inhibitors, skin microbiome modulators, and cell-based therapies for issues, mainly epidermolysis bullosa.

By function analysis

What Made the Binders Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The binders segment accounted for the dominating share of the pharmaceutical excipients market in 2024. The segment is driven by widespread development of new tablet and capsule formulations, particularly innovative drug delivery systems, such as modified-release tablets are enhancing the requirement for specialized binders for their improved properties. Especially, in the precise formulation of low-dose, high-potency drugs, and exploring advanced granulation techniques, specifically reverse wet granulation, is propelling the need for various types of binders.

Besides this, the coating agents segment is predicted to witness a notable expansion. This type of agent possesses beneficial effects in sustained or delayed release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API). Whereas, revolutionary nanotechnology is supporting to development of nanocoatings to expand drug release profiles, bioavailability, and allow the incorporation of functional materials. 2025 is stepping into solvent-free techniques, especially electrostatic coating to replace traditional solvent-based processes, the development of ready-to-use premixes for quicker application, and the integration of intelligent polymers, like PVA, for optimized properties like moisture barriers and sustained release.

What are the Latest Developments in the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market?

In July 2025, Roquette, a provider of plant-based ingredients and pharmaceutical excipients, launched POLYOX Extended Stability (ES) packaging to advance excipient stability and sustainability.

In June 2025, Lubrizol announced that an Apisolex polymer excipient-enabled drug formulation is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

In May 2025, Pharcos Specialty Ltd., a pioneer in specialty chemicals and excipients, launched Pharcocel, India’s first domestically manufactured Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) excipient.



Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Key Players

Ashland, Inc.

Clariant Health Care

DFE Pharma

DuPont

Evonik

GELITA

Ingredion

Lubrizol Corporation

MEGGLE Pharma

Roquette

SD Head USA LLC

Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Signet Excipients



Segments Covered in The Report

By Product

Polymers MCC HPMC Ethyl Cellulose Methyl Cellulose CMC Croscarmellose Sodium Povidone Pregelatinized starch Sodium starch glycolate Polyethylene Glycol Acrylic Polymers

Alcohols Glycerin Propylene Glycol Sorbitol Mannitol Others

Sugar Lactose Sucrose Others

Minerals Calcium Phosphate Calcium Carbonate Clay Silicon Dioxide Titanium Dioxide Others

Gelatin

By Formulation

Oral

Topical

Parenteral

Others

By Function

Fillers & Diluents

Suspending & Viscosity Agents

Coating Agents

Binders

Flavoring Agents & Sweeteners

Disintegrants

Colorants

Lubricants & Glidants

Preservatives

Emulsifying Agents

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





