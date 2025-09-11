BW Offshore: Completed refinancing into new USD 220 million Revolving Credit Facilit

Completed refinancing into new USD 220 million Revolving Credit Facility

BW Offshore Limited is pleased to announce the successful refinancing of its existing Revolving Credit Facility into a new USD 220 million facility, maturing on 10 November 2028.

The new facility provided by a consortium of 9 international banks, is priced at a margin of 250 basis points above USD SOFR.

“We are pleased with the confidence our banking partners have shown in BW Offshore. The refinancing of our revolving credit facility provides increased financial flexibility and a solid foundation for future growth”, said Ståle Andreassen, Chief Financial Officer of BW Offshore.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 1,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act