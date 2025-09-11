Tunnel to Towers Foundation Delivers 21 Mortgage-Free Homes to Fallen First Responder Families in Honor of 9/11 Anniversary

New York, New York, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In solemn observance of the 24th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has delivered mortgage-free homes to 21 families of fallen first responders across the country, including six families who lost their loved ones to 9/11-related illnesses.



“It has been 24 years since the cowardly attacks on America on September 11, 2001. On that day, first responders like my brother, FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, ran toward danger and gave their lives to save others,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. “While decades have passed since that tragic day, families of our heroes continue to feel the impact, as our great nation continues to lose heroes to 9/11-related illnesses. Today, we remember the lives lost at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and near Shanksville, PA, and we stand with those who are still being directly impacted by the attacks."



The Tunnel to Towers Fallen First Responder Home Program pays off the mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty, pass away from 9/11-related illnesses, and leave behind young children.



As part of this year’s 9/11 anniversary tribute, the Foundation provided mortgage-free homes to the families of the following heroes:

FDNY EMS Lieutenant Anthony Cozzino - 9/11 Illness

FDNY Firefighter Peter Quinn - 9/11 Illness

NYPD Detective Craig Capolino - 9/11 Illness

NYPD Police Officer Mark J. Natale - 9/11 Illness

East Meadow Fire Department Firefighter Kevin Weeks - 9/11 Illness

Commack Fire Department Honorary Chief Louis Sollicito - 9/11 Illness

Manhattan Beach Police Officer Chad Swanson

LA County Sheriff's Department Deputy Sheriff Alfredo Flores

Tulsa Fire Department Firefighter Harrison Moseby

Nevada Highway Patrol Sergeant Michael Abbate

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Alberto Felix

Memphis Police Department Police Officer Demetrice Johnson

Boone County Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Tobben

Independence Police Department Police Officer Cody Allen

Duncanville, Texas Fire Engineer/Driver Daniel Kendall

Broward County Sheriff's Office Deputy Benjamin Nimtz