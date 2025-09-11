USCIS Approves I-526E Petition for Investor in CMB Regional Centers Southern California Project

DALLAS, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB), one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry, today announced that an investor in the CMB Group 86 – Gable House Apartments EB-5 project has received United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approval on their I-526E petition.

The approval represents the first for investors in the Group 86 project and comes on the heels of yesterday’s announcement of the first I-526E approval for an investor in CMB Group 81 – Inland Empire Industrial, another high-unemployment EB-5 project from CMB.

“It’s invigorating to see a steady stream of I-526E adjudications for investors in our high-unemployment projects,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB. “We congratulate this investor on achieving such an important milestone in their immigration journey.”

Form I-526E is submitted to USCIS by prospective immigrants participating in EB-5 through the Regional Center Program. Petitions are adjudicated based upon investor-specific criteria. Per EB-5 program guidelines, I-526E petitions may be adjudicated once the project has been formally approved by USCIS via the I-956F petition.

Located in Torrance (California), the Hillwood Gable House Apartments project encompasses the development and construction of a 218-unit, mixed-use complex. Featuring a sky deck, pool lounge, social club, and other best-in-class amenities, the development is in the city’s Del Amo Business District.

Across more than 40 EB-5 partnerships, CMB and Hillwood have cultivated one of the most successful lender-borrower relationships in the EB-5 industry. CMB and Hillwood EB-5 partnerships have resulted in over $500 million in repayment to investors.

CMB and Hillwood are currently collaborating on CMB Group 100 – Hillwood Flywheel (Build-to-Suit), which is open for subscription. The CMB Group 100 EB-5 funds will be utilized for the development and construction of a Class-A build-to-suit distribution facility near Richmond (Virginia) to meet the needs of the tenant, a world-renowned manufacturer of building toys.

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB has assisted over 6,700 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States through America’s EB-5 Immigrant Investor visa program. CMB currently maintains a 100% project approval rate on all partnerships that have undergone USCIS adjudication.

To date, CMB has repaid over $1.4 billion USD to investors. CMB EB-5 partnerships are projected to have created more than 215,000 American jobs.

To learn more about CMB or CMB Group 100, contact CMB directly at info@cmbeb5visa.com.