National Security Insider to U.S. Presidents Reveals Trump’s Bold “Manhattan 2” Initiative

Washington, D.C., Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Back on April 2, 2025, President Trump signed a series of measures that insiders say will shape America’s prosperity for decades. While the media focused on tariffs, “something far more powerful was unfolding behind the scenes.”

Former CIA officer and White House insider Buck Sexton revealed in a new presentation interview that Trump is preparing what he calls “Manhattan 2”—a sweeping initiative to fund Artificial Superintelligence.

“Everything we’ve seen so far in Trump’s second term… has been merely a ‘distraction’ in a much, much bigger economic supremacy blueprint I believe Trump is planning.”

A Global Arms Race

According to Sexton, the stakes mirror the urgency of the original Manhattan Project.

“This isn’t ChatGPT, or any other kind of AI you’ve ever seen or heard about. This is Artificial Superintelligence — or ASI.”

He cautioned: “If China gets it first – they stay first forever. No one else will ever catch up.”

The threat isn’t only economic. Sexton explained, “Artificial Superintelligence could be the key to America building the first fully autonomous AI powered military.”

$2.2 Trillion at Stake

Sexton said the coming investment is unprecedented. “All told, that’s an estimated $2.2 trillion in targeted government investment in the coming decade – not speculation, not wishful thinking.”

He noted the pattern of history: “Every time the U.S. enters a major arms race, we see the same pattern. The government pours massive funds into little-known tech companies… and those companies turn early investors into millionaires.”

Echoes of the Past

Drawing a direct comparison, Sexton remarked, “The first Manhattan project was transformational for America. It was also a generational opportunity for families who knew how to play it to create real wealth.”

Today, he sees history rhyming again: “The same force that led to prosperity in America for nearly a century is about to happen again with what I’m calling: ‘Manhattan 2’”

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer and national security expert who personally debriefed President George W. Bush during the Iraq War. He was also “hand-picked to replace the late great Rush Limbaugh as the co-host of America’s highest-rated radio program with over 15 million followers.”

Known for his direct access to the White House and top cabinet officials, Sexton now shares his insider knowledge and national security expertise with Main Street Americans through exclusive presentations and intelligence briefings.