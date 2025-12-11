Washington, D.C., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In his most recent video presentation , former CIA counter-terrorism officer, Buck Sexton is bringing renewed attention to the rapid integration of artificial intelligence into modern military systems and the growing strategic competition between global powers.

The video, which details what he calls “Manhattan 2,” is now available for viewing and marks Sexton’s most in-depth visual presentation to date on the accelerating use of AI in defense, surveillance, and autonomous weapons technologies. The term reflects his own interpretation of how these trends are converging.

The “Manhattan 2” video presentation is intended to help audiences better understand:

The growing role of AI in military decision-making



The rise of autonomous defense technologies



How global powers are adapting to a new era of AI-driven strategy







According to Sexton, the goal of the presentation is to translate complex intelligence and defense developments into a format that is accessible to the general public without requiring a technical background.

Why the Timing of This Release Matters

The debut of what he calls “Manhattan 2” comes amid heightened international focus on:

Artificial intelligence and automation



Cyber and infrastructure security



Military modernization efforts worldwide



Strategic competition tied to advanced computing



Sexton explains that the speed of change in these areas has compressed timelines that once stretched over decades into just a few years.

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer who served in Afghanistan, Iraq, Southeast Asia, and multiple high-threat regions.

Today, he leads a national research service focused on intelligence-driven analysis of global conflict, national security, and emerging technologies shaping America’s strategic future. He is also nationally known as the co-host chosen to succeed Rush Limbaugh on America’s top-rated radio program.

With years of intelligence service, Sexton now provides a financial research service that reveals the policies and strategies shaping America's future.