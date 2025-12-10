Washington, D.C., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An on-camera video presentation from former CIA counter-terrorism officer Buck Sexton is now available to the public, offering a firsthand breakdown of how artificial intelligence is reshaping global security, military strategy, and the balance of power between nations.

The video, which details what he calls “Manhattan 2,” marks Sexton’s latest in-depth presentation on emerging technologies and national defense. It is now accessible for on-demand viewing and was created to provide audiences with a clearer understanding of the forces driving today’s rapid technological and geopolitical shifts. Sexton uses the term to capture the broader pattern he believes is unfolding across these developments.

Unlike traditional written reports, “Manhattan 2” is delivered entirely as a visual presentation, allowing Sexton to guide viewers through complex developments in a direct, narrative-driven format.

What Viewers Will Find in the “Manhattan 2” Video

The presentation is intended for audiences seeking context around:

The accelerating role of artificial intelligence in military systems



How autonomous technology is changing defense planning



Why global competition around advanced computing has intensified



What intelligence analysts are watching most closely in the years ahead



Sexton draws from his background in intelligence and counter-terrorism to translate these developments into language accessible to the general public.

Why the Video Is Being Released Now

The launch of what he calls “Manhattan 2” comes at a moment when artificial intelligence, automation, and defense technologies are rapidly moving from experimental concepts into real-world deployment.

According to Sexton, the pace of transformation has compressed decades of change into just a few years, leaving many outside the national security community struggling to keep up.

Who Should Watch

The presentation was created for:

Viewers interested in national security and emerging technology



Audiences following artificial intelligence and automation



Those seeking insight into how global power is evolving in real time







About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer who served in Afghanistan, Iraq, Southeast Asia, and multiple high-threat regions.

Today, he leads a national research service focused on intelligence-driven analysis of global conflict, national security, and emerging technologies shaping America’s strategic future. He is also nationally known as the co-host chosen to succeed Rush Limbaugh on America’s top-rated radio program.

With years of intelligence service, Sexton now provides a financial research service that reveals the policies and strategies shaping America's future.