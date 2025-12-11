Washington, D.C., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former CIA officer and national security analyst Buck Sexton has officially released a video presentation examining the accelerating global Artificial Intelligence race and the strategic response now taking shape inside the United States.

The presentation, which details what he calls “Manhattan 2” is now available and offers viewers a rare, intelligence-driven perspective on how advances in Artificial Superintelligence are reshaping national defense, global power, and America’s long-term security outlook. He uses this term as his own framework for interpreting these developments.

Unlike a traditional written report, “Manhattan 2” is delivered as a comprehensive on-camera presentation, allowing Sexton to walk viewers through the scope, urgency, and implications of what he describes as a defining technological turning point.

Video Presentation Now Available

The “Manhattan 2” video is now available for on-demand viewing and was created to provide the public with a clear, accessible breakdown of developments that have largely remained behind closed doors.

The presentation is designed for:

Viewers seeking to understand how AI is reshaping global power



Audiences interested in national security and emerging technologies



Those following America’s evolving role in advanced defense systems







Sexton explains that the goal of the video is to present complex intelligence and defense developments in a format that everyday viewers can easily follow.

A Timely Release Amid Growing Global Tensions

The release of the “Manhattan 2” video presentation comes amid rising international focus on:

Artificial Superintelligence development



Autonomous military technology



Cyber and infrastructure defense



Strategic competition between global powers



Sexton notes that the pace of innovation has accelerated to a level few outside national security circles fully appreciate.

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer who served in Afghanistan, Iraq, Southeast Asia, and multiple high-threat regions.

Today, he leads a national research service focused on intelligence-driven analysis of global conflict, national security, and emerging technologies shaping America’s strategic future. He is also nationally known as the co-host chosen to succeed Rush Limbaugh on America’s top-rated radio program.

With years of intelligence service, Sexton now provides a financial research service that reveals the policies and strategies shaping America’s future.