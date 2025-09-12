Transaction in own shares

 | Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

OSB GROUP PLC                                        
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
12 September 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 11 September 2025 it had purchased a total of 7,899 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased7,899--
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)542.00p--
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)540.00p--
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)541.62p--

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 360,943,586 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 360,943,586.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameCitigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary CodeSBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
CurrencyGBP


Transaction Date Trade TimeCurrencyVolumePriceTrading VenueTransaction ID
11-09-202511:48:57GBp274542.00XLONxeaNgr9kOFW
11-09-202511:47:44GBp210542.00XLONxeaNgr9kPud
11-09-202511:47:43GBp148542.00XLONxeaNgr9kPuI
11-09-202511:47:43GBp941542.00XLONxeaNgr9kPuR
11-09-202511:27:41GBp446542.00XLONxeaNgr9kBwR
11-09-202511:09:35GBp834542.00XLONxeaNgr9lylp
11-09-202510:50:47GBp501542.00XLONxeaNgr9lXFj
11-09-202510:45:56GBp501541.50XLONxeaNgr9liMc
11-09-202510:45:46GBp501542.00XLONxeaNgr9liSw
11-09-202508:28:30GBp501542.00XLONxeaNgr9fsze
11-09-202508:14:44GBp539541.50XLONxeaNgr9f$lq
11-09-202508:14:43GBp25541.50XLONxeaNgr9f$l@
11-09-202508:14:43GBp266541.50XLONxeaNgr9f$l0
11-09-202508:05:03GBp215540.00XLONxeaNgr9fuS8
11-09-202508:05:03GBp215540.00XLONxeaNgr9fuSA
11-09-202508:04:59GBp291540.50XLONxeaNgr9fuOl
11-09-202508:04:59GBp56540.50XLONxeaNgr9fuOn
11-09-202508:02:54GBp437541.00XLONxeaNgr9fdgR
11-09-202508:02:54GBp998541.50XLONxeaNgr9fdgT

Recommended Reading

  • September 11, 2025 02:30 ET | Source: OSB GROUP PLC
    Directorate change

    OSB GROUP PLC LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 11 September 2025 Appointment of New Senior Independent Director OSB GROUP PLC (OSBG) announces that, further to the announcement made on 13 March 2025,...

    Read More
    Directorate change
  • September 11, 2025 02:00 ET | Source: OSB GROUP PLC
    Transaction in own shares

    OSB GROUP PLC                                        ISIN: GB00BLDRH36011 September 2025 LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”) Transaction in Own Shares The Company...

    Read More
    Transaction in own shares