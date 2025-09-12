Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 4 September 2025 to 10 September 2025
Share Buyback Program
On 31 July 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 4 September 2025 to 10 September 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 40 000 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 4 September 2025 to 10 September 2025:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|4 September 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|38.05
|38.30
|37.80
|228 300
|MTF CBOE
|2 000
|38.03
|38.30
|37.80
|76 060
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|5 September 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|5 700
|38.48
|38.70
|38.30
|219 336
|MTF CBOE
|2 300
|38.47
|38.70
|38.25
|88 481
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|8 September 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|5 800
|38.45
|38.60
|38.35
|223 010
|MTF CBOE
|2 200
|38.45
|38.55
|38.35
|84 590
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|9 September 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|5 700
|38.44
|38.60
|38.10
|219 108
|MTF CBOE
|2 300
|38.42
|38.55
|38.15
|88 366
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|10 September 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|5 500
|38.02
|38.20
|37.80
|209 110
|MTF CBOE
|2 500
|38.02
|38.20
|37.80
|95 050
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|Total
|40 000
|38.29
|38.70
|37.80
|1 531 411
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 800 shares during the period from 4 September 2025 to 10 September 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 001 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 4 September 2025 to 10 September 2025:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|4 September 2025
|600
|37.87
|37.90
|37.80
|22 722
|5 September 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|8 September 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|9 September 2025
|1 400
|38.26
|38.50
|38.10
|53 564
|10 September 2025
|800
|37.88
|37.90
|37.80
|30 304
|Total
|2 800
|106 590
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|4 September 2025
|200
|38.20
|38.20
|38.20
|7 640
|5 September 2025
|1 200
|38.46
|38.60
|38.20
|46 152
|8 September 2025
|600
|38.53
|38.60
|38.45
|23 118
|9 September 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|10 September 2025
|1
|38.40
|38.40
|38.40
|38
|Total
|2 001
|76 948
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 35 144 shares.
On 10 September 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 556 135 own shares, or 4.85% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
