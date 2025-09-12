Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

 | Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 4 September 2025 to 10 September 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 31 July 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 4 September 2025 to 10 September 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 40 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 4 September 2025 to 10 September 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
4 September 2025Euronext Brussels6 00038.0538.3037.80228 300
 MTF CBOE2 00038.0338.3037.8076 060
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
5 September 2025Euronext Brussels5 70038.4838.7038.30219 336
 MTF CBOE2 30038.4738.7038.2588 481
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
8 September 2025Euronext Brussels5 80038.4538.6038.35223 010
 MTF CBOE2 20038.4538.5538.3584 590
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
9 September 2025Euronext Brussels5 70038.4438.6038.10219 108
 MTF CBOE2 30038.4238.5538.1588 366
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
10 September 2025Euronext Brussels5 50038.0238.2037.80209 110
 MTF CBOE2 50038.0238.2037.8095 050
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
Total 40 00038.2938.7037.801 531 411

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 800 shares during the period from 4 September 2025 to 10 September 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 001 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 4 September 2025 to 10 September 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
4 September 202560037.8737.9037.8022 722
5 September 202500.000.000.000
8 September 202500.000.000.000
9 September 20251 40038.2638.5038.1053 564
10 September 202580037.8837.9037.8030 304
Total2 800   106 590


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
4 September 202520038.2038.2038.207 640
5 September 20251 20038.4638.6038.2046 152
8 September 202560038.5338.6038.4523 118
9 September 202500.000.000.000
10 September 2025138.4038.4038.4038
Total2 001   76 948

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 35 144 shares.

On 10 September 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 556 135 own shares, or 4.85% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p250912E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Recommended Reading