Octopus Titan VCT plc

Net Asset Value

The Board of Octopus Titan VCT plc (the “Company”) has reviewed the portfolio and announces that as at 30 June 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value (“NAV”) of the Company was 47.7 pence per share.

The continued NAV decline over the first half of 2025 is disappointing. The primary driver in this period was the significant decline in the value of the US Dollar, to which several of Titan’s portfolio companies are exposed having expanded internationally, accounting for around half of the total portfolio decline. It also continued to be a challenging macro-economic backdrop, with market volatility, reduced VC investment and exit activity, and cautious investor sentiment slowing progress across parts of the portfolio. Portfolio companies continue to prioritise profitability and cash preservation over growth, leading to lower short-term valuations. However, this disciplined approach is expected to support long-term value creation.

Further details will be provided in the half year report due to be released later in September 2025.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75