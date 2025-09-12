Octopus Titan VCT plc

Conclusion of Strategic Review and issue of Circular containing notice of a general meeting to consider proposal for amended investment policy

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Octopus Titan VCT plc (the “Company”) has concluded its review of strategy announced in September 2024 (the “Strategic Review”). Following a significant amount of work undertaken across a number of different workstreams and careful consideration by the Board, including consultation with its advisers and taking into account feedback from the Company's shareholders ("Shareholders"), the Board has concluded that Shareholders’ best interests will be served by certain changes to the investment strategy of the Company and restructuring its arrangements with its portfolio manager, Octopus Investments Limited (the "Portfolio Manager").

The detailed conclusions can be found in the Letter from the Chair of the Company contained within the circular published today and posted to Shareholders (the "Circular") convening a general meeting to take place on 14 October 2025 (the "General Meeting"). A copy of the Circular is available on the Company's website at octopusinvestments.com/titan-circular.

The General Meeting will seek Shareholder approval to amend the Company's investment policy. A notice of the General Meeting, to be held at 1.00pm on 14 October 2025 at 33 Holborn, EC1N 2HT, and an explanation of the resolution to be proposed at the General Meeting (the "Resolution"), is set out in the Circular.

Tom Leader, Chair of Octopus Titan VCT, commented:

“The Board believes that the outcome of the Strategic Review offers the best likelihood of Shareholders achieving improved returns in the most cost-effective way while also laying the foundations for future capital raising and new investments at the appropriate time. The changes proposed will significantly reduce investment management fees and provide better alignment of the interests of Shareholders and the Portfolio Manager. They will also give the Company increased flexibility to review its investment strategy and, if necessary, the ongoing appointment of the Portfolio Manager, if performance does not improve. On behalf of the Board, we recommend that Shareholders support the changes made and vote in favour of the Resolution.”





The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as specified within the Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulation Information Service this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

