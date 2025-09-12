Remittix Holders Earn Thousands As New USDT Referral Program Goes Live Right Before Wallet Beta Launch





KOŠICE, Slovakia, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Remittix (RTX) network continues to expand with an important update that is already compensating its users. Days before the highly anticipated beta wallet launch, Remittix has introduced a USDT referral program designed to compensate pioneering adopters.

The new rewards system benefits holders with 15% of all referred presale purchases and rewards are issued daily in USDT. For others, this is an opportunity to not only own RTX but also earn passive income in a straightforward, simple way.

How the 15% USDT Referral Program Works

The program is easy. According to the announcement on the official Twitter (X) page, all the participants in the presale are given a customized referral link in the Remittix dashboard. New customers who purchase RTX tokens using that link automatically receive 15% of the total purchased amount in USDT before the official launch of the beta wallet on the 15th of September. These rewards can be claimed every 24 hours and withdrawn or put in the presale.

This strategy guarantees flexibility and stability. Users receive payments in USDT, rather than being tied up in erratic assets. Beta testers already report earning thousands of dollars weekly simply by promoting links to their networks. It's a model that's repeatable with community action, creating a cycle of more holders to more growth.

Referral Rewards Arrive as Wallet Beta Nears

The launch of the referral could not have been any more opportune. Remittix has also just announced that beta testing on its wallet will begin in Q3, which is an important product milestone. The wallet aims to bridge the divide between cryptocurrency and traditional finance by enabling users to transfer crypto-to-bank directly in over 30 nations.

With multi-cryptocurrency and real-time FX exchange capabilities, the wallet positions Remittix as more than just another presale token. It is building infrastructure with the goal of solving the $19 trillion international payments problem. Pairing this with the referral program gives users another motivation to stay active prior to the beta launch.

Presale Growth and CEX Listings

Momentum is still high in Remittix presale. Each RTX token currently trades at $0.1080 and with more than 658 million tokens sold, the project has already raised $25,2 million. These figures show robust early confidence, especially following the announcements of centralized exchange (CEX) listings on BitMart and LBank.

Trading has yet to begin, but these pre-existing listings equate to RTX acquiring broader availability and liquidity in the near future. Investors seeking the best crypto presale 2025, crypto with real-world utility, are now looking into Remittix.

Turning Referrals Into Daily USDT Rewards

The addition of referral incentives sets Remittix apart from other prospective crypto projects. Some facts highlight why it matters:

15% Back in USDT: Simple and stable rewards every day.

No Waiting Periods: Get it immediately through the Remittix dashboard.

Community Growth: Every referral helps network adoption.

Real-World Timing: Released just prior to the wallet beta release.

This model allows holders to do more than be mere passive investors. They can engage actively in the growth of the ecosystem while financially benefiting from it.

About Remittix

Remittix (RTX) is a crypto-to-fiat payment project targeting the $19 trillion cross-border payments market. Priced at $0.1080 per token, the presale has already garnered over $25,2 million with over 658 million tokens sold. Its upcoming release of Q3 2025 beta wallet will enable fast, low-fee transfers with instant FX conversion to advantage individuals and corporations.

BitMart and LBank official listings will further expand access, complemented by the 15% USDT referral program and a $250,000 giveaway to encourage early adoption. On the strength of utility-focused design and solid momentum, Remittix is positioning itself among the leading new altcoins of 2025.

