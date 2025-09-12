Remittix Beta Wallet Testing Just Days Away As Solana and Ethereum Holders Eye New Crypto-To-Fiat Solution

KOŠICE, Slovakia , Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto universe is running ahead, and innovation is revolutionizing the manner in which digital assets connect with the real world. One of the most highly anticipated milestones of 2025 has been the launch of the Remittix beta wallet, now just days away.

Designed to allow for smooth cross-border payments, the wallet will allow users to pay someone's regular bank account directly in crypto, an issue that has been among the most significant practical challenges plaguing blockchain.

As Ethereum and Solana expand in the DeFi space, the majority of investors are keeping a close eye on Remittix (RTX) as a new category of crypto-fiat solution.

Why Solana and Ethereum Investors Are Paying Attention

Solana and Ethereum are the household names of the digital assets community. Ethereum remains the largest smart contract platform, hosting an enormous ecosystem of DeFi projects, NFTs and decentralized exchanges. Solana's reputation, however, is built on speed and inexpensive gas costs, which attract developers that want to scale apps.

Although both are strong, they are limited in terms of direct integration into the world banking system. That is where Remittix (RTX) steps in. For just $0.1080 per token, RTX is serving as a connector of crypto assets like ETH, SOL and mainstream financial services.

This has created tremendous interest among owners of well-known tokens who see Remittix as a utility project that exists in the real world.

Significance of the Beta Wallet

Remittix wallet, which is scheduled to launch on the 15th of September, is more than a mere app. It's a mobile-first product intended to make fast, transparent and low-cost cross-border payments. The customers will be in a position to send cryptocurrencies, such as popular tokens like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana, into bank accounts in more than 30 countries.

The system provides instant foreign exchange conversion, allowing the frictions to be eliminated usually in international transfers.

The beta-testing stage, mere days away now, is an important milestone. It shows that Remittix isn't an idea, it's an in-progress project. To investors looking for best crypto presale 2025 potential, the momentum surrounding RTX is one of the reasons it's so popular these days.

Presale Momentum and Increasing Adoption

Remittix presale success indicates that there's a call for usable crypto initiatives. Over $25,2 million has already been raised, and over 658 million tokens have been bought by early adopters. This rapid uptake indicates that there is more trust that RTX is addressing a trillion-dollar problem: cross-border payments.

With news of upcoming listings on BitMart and LBank, RTX is set to make it even higher. Trading is not live yet on these exchanges, but the fact that they have announced partnerships speaks for strong institutional support. This has taken RTX into the limelight as the next altcoin 2025 and is often compared with early adoption stages of Ripple (XRP) and Stellar (XLM).

Why Remittix Matters for the Future of Payments

The potential impact of Remittix can be encapsulated in a few salient points:

Direct Bank Transfers: Crypto-to-fiat, minutes.

Global Coverage: Launched in 30+ countries.

Utility First: Solves a $19 trillion payments market issue.

Beta Wallet days away: Real product milestones, not hype.





It is because of this blend of utility, access and technological innovation that RTX remains part of the conversation in terms of high-growth crypto and top DeFi projects 2025.

About Remittix

Remittix (RTX) is a utility-based cryptocurrency project aimed at interweaving digital assets with conventional finance. Its soon-to-be-released beta wallet allows seamless crypto-to-fiat cashout into bank accounts across 30+ countries with no holds and high charges characteristic of remittances.

Besides utility, Remittix powers community growth through a 15% USDT referral system, with daily claimable rewards for early supporters.

Having already made over $25,2 million in its presale, its CEX reveal on BitMart and LBank, and its Beta wallet testing just days away, Remittix is taking its position as one of the most utility-driven cryptos of 2025, with innovation, adoption and community rewards being consolidated under one system.

