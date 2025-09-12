Running Gear Market Size to Surpass USD 69.05 Billion by 2032, Driven by Surging Awareness Related to Health and Fitness Globally - SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Running Gear Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Running Gear Market (ランニングギア市場) size was valued at USD 45.30 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 69.05 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.47% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

Health Awareness and Fitness Culture Drive Global Demand for Innovative and Stylish Running Gear Products

The growth of the global running gear market is mainly propelled by a heightened awareness of health and a widespread surge in fitness culture across people of all ages. More individuals are taking part in activities like marathons, regular running exercises, and various fitness events, which is increasing the need for advanced, high-performance running shoes, clothing, and accessories. Additionally, innovations in technology, particularly in smart wearables, such as fitness trackers and GPS-enabled devices, are improving how users engage with their fitness routines by offering enhanced tracking and monitoring features. This combination of growing health consciousness and technological progress is significantly boosting the demand in the running gear market.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Nike

Adidas

Puma

ASICS

Under Armour

New Balance

Skechers

Brooks

Mizuno

Columbia

Reebok

HOKA

Decathlon

Salomon

Saucony

Lululemon

The North Face

Garmin

Polar

Fitbit

Running Gear Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 45.30 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 69.05 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.47% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product Type (Running Shoes, Running Apparel (T-shirts, shorts, leggings, jackets), Smart Wearables (fitness trackers, smartwatches), Accessories (headbands, water bottles, running belts, compression gear))

• By Consumer Group (Men, Women, Kids / Youth, and Unisex)

• By Distribution Channel (Online (Brand websites, E-commerce platforms), Offline (Specialty Sports Stores, Department Stores, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets), Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Stores, and Third-party Retailers)

• By End User / Usage (Professional Athletes, Recreational Runners / Joggers, Fitness Enthusiasts, and Marathon Participants / Race Day Users)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Product Type

In 2024, running shoes dominated the global running gear market with a substantial 51.7% market share, driven by high demand across recreational and professional user segments.

During 2025 to 2032, smart wearables are expected to record the fastest CAGR, propelled by growing adoption of fitness tracking, GPS, and biometric monitoring features.

By Consumer Group

In 2024, the men’s segment dominated the global running gear market share with a 40.4%, attributed to higher participation rates in marathons, fitness routines, and performance-focused sports.

During 2025 and 2032, the women’s segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR, driven by increasing female participation in organized runs, wellness programs, and fitness challenges.

By Distribution Channel

Online distribution dominated the global running gear market with a 38.4% share in 2024, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2032. This growth is driven by the convenience of home shopping, access to a wide product range, and frequent online-exclusive launches.

By End-User

In 2024, recreational runners and joggers dominated the global running gear market with a 36.3% share, driven by the widespread adoption of running as a daily fitness activity.

During 2025 to 2032, fitness enthusiasts are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR, as more consumers integrate running into multi-disciplinary training routines, such as HIIT, gym workouts, and cross-training.

North America Led the Market Owing to a Well-established Fitness Culture

North America dominated the global running gear market with a 35.2% share in 2024, driven by a well-established fitness culture, high disposable income, and strong brand presence.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over 2025-2032 in the global running gear market, driven by rising urbanization, increasing health awareness, and expanding middle-class populations.

Recent Developments:

In April 2024, Nike debuted a sculpted Air Zoom unit in the Pegasus Premium, integrating ZoomX and ReactX foam to boost energy return and smooth performance in road running shoes.

