Toobit Invites Traders to Win a Share of 50,000 USDT in Event Contracts Trading Challenge

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of a new edition of its Event Contracts trading challenge, inviting traders to test their market prediction skills and compete for a share of a 50,000 USDT prize pool.

The event offers traders multiple ways to win. Traders can earn rewards by completing daily tasks, making accurate predictions, and competing on a global leaderboard. The event aims to provide a low-barrier-to-entry product for traders who enjoy high-risk, high-reward opportunities based on real-world events.

The event features two main activities:

Activity 1: Complete tasks, win rewards

Traders who are new to Toobit can earn 5 USDT in Event Contracts Bonus on their first Event Contracts trade. Existing traders can also earn up to 50 USDT Bonus daily by making accurate predictions and reaching specific milestones.

Activity 2: The Prediction Leaderboard

A total prize pool of 20,000 USDT is reserved for the top traders who make the most correct predictions during the event period. Participants will be ranked on a leaderboard, with prizes awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Additionally, traders can earn more rewards by participating in a prediction game on the Toobit Mini App.

"The second phase of our Event Contracts trading challenge gives our community even more ways to engage with Toobit," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "We believe that combining the thrill of real-time predictions with a competitive element will drive excitement and participation."

The trading event runs from September 12, 2025, to October 12, 2025. Participation is open to all traders who register on the event page.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Toobit. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

