SalMar - Extension of Commercial Paper

 | Source: SalMar ASA SalMar ASA

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice sent Thursday 11 September 2025.
SalMar ASA (rated BBB+ by Nordic Credit Rating) has completed a NOK 200 million expansion of its commercial paper NO0013661744, bringing the total outstanding amount to NOK 850 million.

Commercial paper FRN:
Nominal amount: NOK 850,000,000, with a limit of NOK 1,000,000,000
Coupon: 3-month NIBOR + 50 basis points

Manager: DNB Carnegie

For further information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements stipulated in section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Recommended Reading

  • September 11, 2025 02:45 ET | Source: SalMar ASA
    SalMar - Issuance of Commercial Papers

    SalMar ASA (rated BBB+ by Nordic Credit Rating) has today, 11 September 2025, issued two new commercial papers, each with a nominal amount of NOK 650,000,000. Both papers have an issue date of 15...

    Read More
    SalMar - Issuance of Commercial Papers
  • September 01, 2025 13:05 ET | Source: SalMar ASA
    SalMar - Mandatory notification of trade

    Arnhild Holstad, primary insider and member of the Board of Directors in SalMar ASA, has on 1 September 2025 acquired 800 shares in SalMar ASA at a price of NOK 515 per share. Nils J. Jørgensen, who...

    Read More
    SalMar - Mandatory notification of trade