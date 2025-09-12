SalMar - Extension of Commercial Paper

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice sent Thursday 11 September 2025.

SalMar ASA (rated BBB+ by Nordic Credit Rating) has completed a NOK 200 million expansion of its commercial paper NO0013661744, bringing the total outstanding amount to NOK 850 million.

Commercial paper FRN:

Nominal amount: NOK 850,000,000, with a limit of NOK 1,000,000,000

Coupon: 3-month NIBOR + 50 basis points

Manager: DNB Carnegie

For further information, please contact:

Håkon Husby

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements stipulated in section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.