Make America Wealthy Again and Chase Ergen Extend Condolences to the Kirk Family

New York, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Make America Wealthy Again, led by entrepreneur and investor Chase Ergen, today issued a statement offering its deepest condolences to the Kirk Family following the passing of Charlie Kirk.

Mr. Ergen stated:

“I had the privilege of meeting Charlie. He was a true patriot. We will do everything possible to support Charlie’s family and the causes he championed. Erika, we are with you.”

The organization reaffirmed its commitment to honoring the values and initiatives that Charlie supported, pledging to stand by his family and continue advancing the causes that defined his legacy.

God Bless.

