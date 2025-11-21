Palm Beach Gathering Highlights Growing Support for Captain Morgan Murphy’s Policy Agenda

Palm Beach, FL, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Economic competitiveness, national security, and the future of American innovation took center stage last night at a policy-focused fundraiser supporting U.S. Senate candidate Captain Morgan Murphy. The event brought together business leaders, veterans, and civic stakeholders at the Brazilian Court Hotel in Palm Beach, followed by a smaller reception hosted by Chase Ergen.

Murphy, a former Navy captain, used the gathering to outline his proposals to strengthen America’s economic footing, expand high-skilled jobs, and align national security priorities with long-term growth. His remarks highlighted issues including supply-chain resilience, U.S. manufacturing competitiveness, digital-asset policy, and the role of private-sector innovation in shaping the country’s economic and strategic future.

The evening, held in partnership with the Make America Wealthy Again Super PAC and White Rock Investment Partners , drew a diverse group of attendees from business, policy, and philanthropic circles. Discussions throughout the night focused on practical solutions to support small-business growth, spur technological advancement, and restore public trust in federal institutions.

“Voters are looking for leadership that can connect global challenges to the day-to-day concerns of families and businesses at home,” Murphy said. “My focus is on economic stability, strong defense, and disciplined, results-driven leadership for Alabama.”

Organizers noted that the high engagement reflected rising national interest in the Alabama Senate race and growing momentum behind Murphy’s campaign. Several attendees described the event as a constructive forum for addressing issues that will define America’s economic and security landscape over the next decade.

The Make America Wealthy Again (MAWA) Super PAC is a national political action committee founded by investor and entrepreneur Chase Ergen. Its mission is to restore economic prosperity in the United States by supporting pro-growth candidates, advancing policies that foster entrepreneurship and innovation, and strengthening America’s global competitiveness. Headquartered in Florida with an office in Washington, D.C., MAWA brings together investors, business leaders, and policymakers to champion free enterprise and expand opportunity for all Americans.