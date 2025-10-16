Make America Wealthy Again Super PAC Endorses Captain Morgan Murphy for U.S. Senate in Alabama

Palm Beach, Florida, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Make America Wealthy Again (MAWA) Super PAC , founded by investor and entrepreneur Chase Ergen, today announced its official endorsement of Captain Morgan Murphy in his campaign for the United States Senate representing the State of Alabama.



Murphy, a lifelong advocate for the America First economic agenda, is championing an Alabama built on hard work, fiscal responsibility, and opportunity for all. His plan puts Alabama families and businesses first by fighting for lower taxes, fewer regulations, and policies that restore domestic production, strengthen energy independence, and preserve the American dream for future generations.

“We are strong believers in Captain Murphy,” said Chase Ergen, Founder of Make America Wealthy Again. “He represents the values that built this nation: integrity, leadership, and a commitment to prosperity through enterprise and innovation. Over the past year, I’ve come to know him as both a dedicated public servant and a devoted family man who has Alabama’s best interests at heart. He will serve the state with honor and represent America with distinction.”

Murphy’s campaign has been recognized by five senior officials of the Trump Administration, underscoring his alignment with proven conservative leadership and his readiness to advance President Trump’s successful economic agenda for a new generation of Americans.

As part of its support, MAWA will host a fundraising event in Palm Beach, Florida, this November, followed by campaign events across the Southeast. This marks the first in a series of MAWA candidate endorsements leading into the 2026 election cycle, reflecting the Super PAC’s commitment to supporting leaders who strengthen American competitiveness, energy security, and local economic growth.

Make America Wealthy Again (MAWA) is dedicated to revitalizing the nation’s economy through pro-growth partnerships, candidate advocacy, and grassroots engagement. Its work focuses on empowering entrepreneurs, advancing fair tax reform, protecting American industries, and fostering long-term wealth creation for future generations.

About Make America Wealthy Again



The Make America Wealthy Again (MAWA) Super PAC is a national political action committee founded by investor and entrepreneur Chase Ergen. Its mission is to restore economic prosperity in the United States by supporting pro-growth candidates, advancing policies that foster entrepreneurship and innovation, and strengthening America’s global competitiveness. Headquartered in Florida with an office in Washington, D.C., MAWA brings together investors, business leaders, and policymakers to champion free enterprise and expand opportunity for all Americans.