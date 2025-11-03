Make America Wealthy Again and Chase Ergen to Host Fundraiser for U.S. Senate Candidate Morgan Murphy

Palm Beach, FL , Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Make America Wealthy Again , founded by Chase Ergen, is pleased to announce an exclusive fundraising event in support of Morgan Murphy, candidate for the United States Senate from Alabama. The event will take place on November 16, 2025, bringing together business leaders, community members, and supporters committed to strengthening America's economic and political future.

Morgan Murphy is a respected Alabama entrepreneur, veteran, and public servant known for his steadfast commitment to conservative values and economic revitalization. As a Senate candidate, Murphy's platform emphasizes fiscal discipline, American manufacturing, national security, and the empowerment of small businesses—principles that closely align with Make America Wealthy Again's mission to restore prosperity and opportunity across the nation.

"I am extremely excited about this opportunity and would love for all of you to come," said Chase Ergen, Founder of Make America Wealthy Again. "This is a great occasion to meet Morgan Murphy, learn more about his vision for Alabama and the United States,

and help us continue our efforts to regain and maintain strong leadership in the U.S.

Senate."

The fundraiser promises to be an engaging evening of conversation, networking, and shared purpose as leaders and citizens unite behind a vision of renewed American strength and prosperity.

Event Details

Date: November 16, 2025

Location: 301 Australian Ave, Palm Beach, FL 33480

Time: 12:00 - 2:00 PM

RSVP: https://captainmorganmurphy.com/palm-beach





Paid for by Make America Wealthy Again PAC. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.