Toobit Integrates Binance Smart Chain (BSC) on DEX+, Expands On-Chain Trading Ecosystem





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the integration of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network into its DEX+ platform. This integration expands on the initial Solana support, allowing traders to access a much wider range of tokens and on-chain opportunities.

The decision to add BSC was driven by its low transaction fees, high speed, and vibrant ecosystem. The move not only gives traders more token options but also a more cost-effective way to engage with DeFi.

"Our success with Solana proved there is a clear demand for a simplified on-chain trading experience," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "By bringing BSC on board, we are not only expanding token options but also addressing the need for a cost-effective and high-speed network."

To celebrate this integration, Toobit is launching a limited-time trading campaign with a 50,000 USDT prize pool. The event features two main activities: new traders can earn a share of a 20,000 USDT prize pool by trading BSC tokens on DEX+, while all traders can compete in a leaderboard challenge to win a share of the remaining 30,000 USDT.

Looking ahead, Toobit plans to onboard more chains in due course, further solidifying DEX+ as a comprehensive gateway to the multi-chain decentralized landscape.

The BSC ecosystem continues to demonstrate robust growth and a strong user base. In 2025, the BSC ecosystem processed a daily average of over 11 million transactions, with daily active addresses surpassing 2.4 million.

The network is also known for its cost-effectiveness, with average transaction fees often remaining below one cent. This combination of high activity, user growth, and low fees cements BSC's position as a leading chain in the DeFi landscape.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

