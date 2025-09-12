Hostinger’s AI agent redefines client support, saves over €9 million a year

Vilnius, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hostinger, one of the fastest-growing hosting companies globally, has supercharged its AI chat assistant, Kodee, which now saves over €750,000 per month or more than €9 million a year in operational expenses. Kodee can now take direct action in client services – not just answer questions, leading to a higher client satisfaction rate.

Fully solving 75% of conversations

Since 2024, Kodee has gone from giving quick answers to taking real action. What used to be a step-by-step guide is now a hands-on AI agent that handles tasks like website migration, speed optimization, or server security. No menus, no technical knowledge needed – just tell Kodee what you need, and it gets it done.

“We started rolling out Kodee’s action features just a few months ago, and it can already perform over 350 actions for clients – from finding and registering domains to writing blog posts and even managing WooCommerce products,” said Giedrius Zakaitis, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Hostinger. “The results speak for themselves. In August alone, Kodee had 750,000 conversations and fully solved 75% without human help – up from 50% at the start of 2025. When Kodee takes action, both the resolution rate and customer satisfaction are about 4% higher, compared to chats where it only gives information.”

Why Kodee is a game-changer

Letting the AI agent Kodee take action for clients solves three big challenges:

1. Faster help

Hostinger aims to respond to every client in under 2 minutes, and Kodee is helping make that happen. Human specialists reply to 70% of inquiries within that time on average, while Kodee can handle unlimited conversations at once and responds in seconds.

Thanks to Kodee's recent upgrades, client support is faster than ever. The average time for a client to get help has dropped to just 9 seconds – a dramatic improvement from the 28-second average a year ago. This boost in speed means 93% of all support requests are now answered in under 2 minutes, a significant jump from 77% just last year.

2. Handling growth without hiring more

The number of client questions has more than doubled in the last four years. This year alone, Hostinger received almost as many inquiries in 8 months as it did in all of 2024.

The rise comes from two main factors: Hostinger’s growing customer base – now over 4 million – and Kodee getting smarter, as clients explore its newer, more advanced features to get the help they need.

Meanwhile, the number of Customer Success specialists moves in the opposite direction. This year alone, it has dropped by 20%, now down to 312.

“No one lost their job to AI. Some teammates moved into new roles, others chose different paths, and we simply didn’t replace those positions. With automation handling repetitive tasks, our specialists can grow their knowledge and focus on complex challenges,” Zakaitis explained.

Plus, as Kodee understands more than 50 languages, clients can chat in their native tongue without the need for a multilingual support team.

3. Saving money and resources

If Hostinger relied only on human specialists, it would need around 700–800 more to keep up with the current volume of requests. Instead, a team of 14 people supports and improves Kodee.

In August alone, using Kodee saved the company over €750,000 – which projects to more than €9 million in annual savings.

“Kodee still surprises us,” said Zakaitis. “One client pasted a website verification code for Google – no explanation at all – and Kodee immediately figured out it needed to add a DNS record. The client approved, Kodee handled it, and that was it. Some people even think they’re chatting with a real person, thanking Kodee and calling it ‘bro.’”

What can Kodee do?

Kodee connects directly to Hostinger’s infrastructure using the open-source Model Context Protocol (MCP), allowing it to perform more than 350 different tasks, including:

Web hosting : Migrate a website, speed it up, create a backup

: Migrate a website, speed it up, create a backup WordPress : Create blog posts, manage products, get store performance reports

: Create blog posts, manage products, get store performance reports Hostinger Website Builder : Edit product details, update SEO, change images

: Edit product details, update SEO, change images VPS hosting : Check server health, secure access, scan for malware

: Check server health, secure access, scan for malware Domains : Set up domain settings or register a new one, manage DNS records

: Set up domain settings or register a new one, manage DNS records Payments: Buy services, upgrade plans, review invoices and refunds

Whenever more complex help is needed – or someone just prefers a human – Hostinger’s expert support team is always ready, 24/7.

Shaping the future with AI

Kodee is part of Hostinger’s growing AI ecosystem, designed to help users build and grow online faster.

The company recently introduced Hostinger Reach, an AI-powered email marketing tool. In March, it launched Hostinger Horizons, an AI website and web app builder. Meanwhile, Hostinger Website Builder uses AI to create professional websites, write content, generate images, and handle SEO tasks. WordPress users also benefit from AI tools to build, troubleshoot, and optimize their websites.

Together, these AI integrations reflect Hostinger’s commitment to making online presence accessible to all.

Trusted by over 4 million clients in more than 150 countries, Hostinger is one of the TOP 3 web hosting brands worldwide and one of Europe's fastest-growing companies. Hostinger’s team consists of around 900 curious and high-spirited professionals.

