HYCU® R-Cloud™ Named a Leader in Six Grid Reports by Real Users on G2

Boston, Massachusetts, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a leader for modern data protection for on-prem, cloud, and SaaS and one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, announced today HYCU R-Cloud was featured in 123 Reports, earned 53 Badges, and achieved Leadership Status in six Fall Reports from G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. This recognition is based on the responses of real users for each of the Grid Report, Results Index Reports, Usability Index, and Implementation Index related questions featured in the G2 review form.

HYCU R-Cloud achieved Leader status on the Fall, 2025 Grid® Report for Disaster Recovery; Fall, 2025 Grid® Report for Database Backup; Fall, 2025, Grid® Report for Server Backup; Fall, 2025 Grid® Report for File Recovery; Fall, 2025, Grid® Report for Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS); Fall, 2025 Mid-Market Grid® Report for SaaS Backup by receiving positive reviews, from verified users compared to similar products in the Backup and Recovery category. For inclusion in the report a product must have received ten or more reviews.

“HYCU's frequent and high-ranking inclusion in G2's reports confirms our company’s strong market position and high customer satisfaction in enterprise backup and data protection,” said Brian Babineau, Chief Customer Officer, HYCU. “It’s not just the leadership in a number of product categories, but the high rankings across the board for Best Estimated ROI, Best Meets Requirements, Highest User Adoption, and Easiest to do Business With that are equally rewarding as they are a reflection of the way HYCU does business with more than 4,800 companies worldwide. The G2 reviews make all of us proud at HYCU. They are a testament to the hard work of so many customer-facing executives and our talented world-class engineering team.”

“According to G2’s 2024 Buyer Behavior Report, 69% of software buyers globally say they only engage a salesperson once they have arrived at their purchasing decision,” said Sydney Sloan, CMO of G2. “As software buyers increasingly turn to trusted customer reviews to inform their purchasing decisions, they know they can rely on G2, the world’s largest software marketplace. G2’s quarterly Market Reports are rooted in the authentic voice of customers. Simply put, their feedback guides our rankings – including HYCU’s position in the G2 Fall 2025 Reports in a number of categories.”

