Subfloor Adhesives Market to Reach USD 4.27 Billion by 2032 | Driven by Demand for Durable Flooring Solutions and Sustainable Construction Practices | SNS Insider

According to SNS Insider, The Subfloor Adhesives Market (下地接着剤市場) was valued at USD 3.02 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 4.27 billion by 2032, expanding at a 4.42% CAGR between 2025 and 2032. In the United States, the market stood at USD 967 million in 2024 and is forecast to cross USD 1.4 billion by 2032, growing at a 4.76% CAGR as residential remodeling, infrastructure upgrades, and sustainable flooring solutions gain traction.





This growth is powered by rising construction activity, the shift toward low-VOC and eco-friendly adhesives, and demand for faster installation solutions in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Homeowners and builders are increasingly adopting advanced polyurethane and hybrid adhesives to achieve better bond strength, noise reduction, and moisture resistance in subfloor installations.

Segment Analysis

By Product Type:

The market was further classified into polyurethane, phenolic, epoxy, and others, of which polyurethane adhesives dominated the market, with a share of 32% in 2024, due to their superior flexibility, moisture resistance, and ease of use with wood substrates. Hybrid adhesives: expected to be fastest growing segment (CAGR 4.8%) providing builders with quick cure times and reduced downtime in application; combining properties of both polyurethane and silane-modified polymer adhesives.

By Form:

The largest product segment in 2024 was liquid adhesive accounting for 54% of the market, attributed to their ease of application and strong bonding capability. Types such as foam-based and spray-on formulations are expected to register the highest growth (CAGR 4.5%) as they are preferred by professionals due to the precise application and time saving.

By Distribution Channel:

In 2024, the direct sales parc of the overall nano carbon needle structure market in the context of large construction projects or in a direct supplier–contractor relations, represented ~ 40% share. Despite this, it still represents the fastest-growing channel (CAGR 4.7%) as online procurement trends become entrenched and contractors increasingly prefer to compare prices and have products delivered to their doorstep instead.

By End-Use:

An increasing number of new housing starts and remodeling projects continue to boost this segment. It accounted for the largest share of 45% in 2024. Industrial facilities are projected to be the fastest-growing end-use segment (CAGR 4.6%) owing to investments made for warehouses, logistics hubs, and industrial infrastructure needing high-performance adhesives.

Regional Analysis

In 2024, North America dominated the global subfloor adhesives market accounting for a 41.48% share, industry trends such as housing demand, rising DIY culture and increasing focus on green building codes drove the growth of the regional market. Rapid adoption of advance adhesives for moisture issues in subflooring combined with low-emission requirements is being seen in the U.S. The content also covers low-emission requirements.

Next in line is Europe, where there are stringent environmental regulations and a rise in renovation activity in Germany, France, and the UK. The region is likewise expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period, which can be attributed to several large-scale urban infrastructure projects, the rapidly growing residential construction sector, particularly in India and China, and the growing awareness regarding advanced flooring systems.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. These are based on Regulatory & Sustainability Readiness Index. Highlights increasing regulatory scrutiny on VOC emissions and non-toxic formulations across the U.S. and EU. Provides readiness scores for manufacturers adapting to green building codes and LEED certification demands.

– helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. These are based on Regulatory & Sustainability Readiness Index. Highlights increasing regulatory scrutiny on VOC emissions and non-toxic formulations across the U.S. and EU. Provides readiness scores for manufacturers adapting to green building codes and LEED certification demands. CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. These are inferred from Value Chain Margin Analysis & Procurement Mapping. Analyzes sourcing bottlenecks and production scalability, particularly among mid-tier manufacturers. Aids in identifying gaps in supply chain planning and resource optimization strategies.

– helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. These are inferred from Value Chain Margin Analysis & Procurement Mapping. Analyzes sourcing bottlenecks and production scalability, particularly among mid-tier manufacturers. Aids in identifying gaps in supply chain planning and resource optimization strategies. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX – helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. Insights drawn from Procurement Mapping. Tracks regional sourcing dependencies on petrochemical feedstocks and highlights risks from shipping delays and raw material shortages. Includes a disruption scoring model for key supplier regions (Asia-Pacific and North America).

– helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. Insights drawn from Procurement Mapping. Tracks regional sourcing dependencies on petrochemical feedstocks and highlights risks from shipping delays and raw material shortages. Includes a disruption scoring model for key supplier regions (Asia-Pacific and North America). TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. Sourced from Adhesive Technology Evolution & Innovation Roadmap. Focuses on adoption rates of moisture-cure, solvent-free, and rapid-set technologies across major construction markets. Identifies untapped opportunities in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities with slower uptake of advanced adhesive systems.

– helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. Sourced from Adhesive Technology Evolution & Innovation Roadmap. Focuses on adoption rates of moisture-cure, solvent-free, and rapid-set technologies across major construction markets. Identifies untapped opportunities in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities with slower uptake of advanced adhesive systems. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the market backed by an analysis of their growth projections, market reach, product/service offerings and recent developments. Derived from Customer Perception & Installer Preferences Survey and Installation Efficiency Benchmarking. Evaluates leading brands on installer trust, ease-of-use ratings, and after-sales support. Benchmarks innovation-led differentiation strategies and pricing tactics used by top players.

Recent Developments:

In March 2024, Henkel announced the expansion of its adhesives production facility in North Carolina, U.S., dedicated to manufacturing sustainable flooring adhesives. This move strengthens Henkel’s North American footprint, shortens supply chains, and supports the rising demand from the construction and renovation sectors.

In July 2024, Sika inaugurated a new technology center in Singapore to enhance adhesive innovation for flooring applications in Asia Pacific. The facility will accelerate the development of moisture-curing adhesives and provide faster technical support to regional construction customers.

