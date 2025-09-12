Olympia Pharmaceuticals Wins Orlando Business Journal’s Family-Owned Business Award

The state-of-the-art 503B pharmaceutical outsourcing facility and 503A pharmacy has been recognized in the Expansion category for its family legacy amid astonishing growth





ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olympia Pharmaceuticals – a state-of-the-art FDA 503B pharmaceutical outsourcing facility and 503A pharmacy providing access to high-quality age management and nutritional medications across the U.S. – is proud to announce it has been awarded Orlando Business Journal’s Family-Owned Business Award for the Expansion category.

Orlando Business Journal’s Family-Owned Business Awards shines a bright light on Central Florida’s innovative, fast-growing, community-focused and enduring family businesses. The Expansion Award is for family-owned businesses that have substantially grown revenue, number of employees and/or locations. This prestigious recognition highlights Olympia’s remarkable achievements in 2024 – a year marked by transformative growth and an unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality compounded medications nationwide.

Founded by Stan and Naomi Loomis with a vision to create a legacy for their family, Olympia has grown into a trusted leader in the compounding pharmacy space. A key milestone in Olympia’s growth came with the announcement of its new state-of-the-art 503B pharmacy, Wesley Pharmaceuticals, which will bring 100 new jobs to the Orlando area. Named in honor of the Loomis family’s late son, Wesley Loomis, the company continues to honor both their professional mission and their family legacy. With their children, Evan Stone, Chief Production Officer, and Taylor Stone, Chief Operating Officer, now at the helm of the company, Olympia’s unique family-owned business model drives its success and position in the industry.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team,” said Stan Loomis. “Our growth is not just about business expansion, it’s about honoring the legacy of our family, our late son Wesley, and the patients and healthcare providers who rely on us.”

2024 was a breakthrough year for Olympia Pharmaceuticals. The company experienced an astounding 400% increase in profitability, with a 2.5x increase in profitability compared to 2023. This growth was fueled by the rising demand for Olympia’s high-quality compounded medications, as well as their expanded production capacity, which grew by nearly 48% in 2024.

Olympia filled nearly 280,000 prescriptions and sold more than 3.3 million vials of compounded medications in 2024, reflecting its ability to scale responsibly while maintaining the highest standards of quality and service.

“As a family-owned business, we take great pride in knowing that our commitment to quality, patient care, and operational excellence is making a positive impact on the healthcare industry,” said Naomi Loomis. “We’re excited to continue building on this foundation as we grow and serve even more patients and providers across the country.”

To view the full list of honorees, click here .

For more information on Olympia Pharmaceuticals, visit olympiapharmacy.com .

For more information on Wesley Pharmaceuticals, visit wesleypharmaceuticals.com .

About Olympia Pharmaceuticals

Olympia Pharmaceuticals is a state-of-the-art, FDA-registered 503B pharmaceutical outsourcing facility and 503A pharmacy supporting both patient-specific and office-use needs across the U.S. Co-founded by Stan and Naomi Loomis, the team is made up of pharmacy technicians, pharmacists, quality personnel, and engineers, creating an educated and experienced staff knowledgeable in all facets of pharmacy production. As an FDA-registered outsourcing facility, Olympia offers compounded medications to 48 states for both office use and patient prescriptions. Olympia specializes in weight loss, dermatology, IV nutritional therapy, erectile dysfunction, and more.

About Wesley Pharmaceuticals

Wesley Pharmaceuticals, a sister brand of Olympia Pharmaceuticals, was founded by Stan and Naomi Loomis in 2024 in honor of Wesley Loomis, their son and a beloved team member. Based in Orlando, Florida, the company plans to deliver high-quality compounded medications across therapeutic areas, including weight management, hormone replacement therapy, and wellness. Rooted in compassion and patient-first care, Wesley is dedicated to supporting pharmacies and providers with innovative solutions that improve lives.

Media Contact

Hannah Conley

Uproar by Moburst for Olympia and Wesley Pharmaceuticals

Hannah.Conley@Moburst.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d8b449c-a4d0-4d91-b91d-3aa491ea0a4d