AMERANT BANK EXPANDS FOOTPRINT TO MIAMI BEACH WITH NEW BANKING CENTER

Coral Gables, FL, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIAMI BEACH, FL (September 12, 2025) — Amerant Bank, Florida’s bank of choice with a growing presence throughout the state, announces the opening of its first-ever Miami Beach Banking Center, located at 427 W 41 St. This new location marks Amerant’s 21st banking center in Florida, and another significant step in the bank’s ongoing expansion across South Florida, following the recent grand opening of its West Palm Beach Banking Center and Regional Office earlier this summer.

Strategically located on Arthur Godfrey Road, one of Miami Beach’s most prominent and accessible streets, the new 2,838-square-foot banking center offers convenience for residents, business owners, and visitors in the heart of Miami Beach. This is the first of two new banking centers in Miami Beach, as Amerant will open a second Miami Beach banking center in Bay Harbor in late 2025.

“Miami Beach is one of South Florida’s most dynamic and iconic communities,” said Jerry Plush, Chairman & CEO of Amerant Bank. “Expanding our footprint with this new location represents more than just another banking center, it reflects our commitment to strategically growing across key markets in Florida while continuing to provide exceptional, relationship-focused service to our clients where they live, work, and do business.”

The new Miami Beach Banking Center underscores Amerant’s continued commitment to expand to strategic new locations across South Florida. Within just the past two years, the bank has opened new banking centers in Downtown Miami, on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, and most recently in West Palm Beach, solidifying its position as Florida’s bank of choice. The Bank also recently announced plans to expand in the greater Tampa market, with new locations in Tampa and St. Petersburg scheduled to open before year-end 2025 and early 2026, respectively.

The Miami Beach Banking Center’s hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Amerant Bank, N.A., is Florida’s bank of choice and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: AMTB). With a presence across South Florida and Tampa, FL, the bank has been serving clients for over 45 years, including subsidiary Amerant Investments. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2022, 2023 and 2024, the Company was certified as a Most Loved Workplace® by Best Practice Institute. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom.

