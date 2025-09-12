Digital Psychotherapeutics Market Size Drives at 28.24% CAGR by 2034, reports Towards Healthcare

Ottawa, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital psychotherapeutics market size was valued at USD 1.69 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 20.66 billion by 2034, rising at a 28.24% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

This market is rising due to growing mental health awareness, increasing smartphone penetration, and strong clinical validation of cost-effective, scalable digital therapies.

Key Takeaways

North America led the digital psychotherapeutics market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.

By solution, the combination therapy segment held the major share of the market in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034.

By solution, the monotherapy segment is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years.

By application, the treatment segment dominated the market and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the predicted timeframe.

By application, the management segment is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years.

By disease indication, the phobias and anxiety segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024.

By disease indication, the psychotic disorders segment is expected to grow at a lucrative rate between 2025 and 2034.

By business model, the direct-to-patients segment dominated the market in 2024.

By business model, the B2B segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The digital psychotherapeutics industry is experiencing a radical revolution, creating a new paradigm for delivering mental health care. The increase in demand for personalized, affordable mental health solutions has made digital therapeutics, anything from an app-based therapy to an AI therapy, a more obvious mainstream adjuvant or stand-alone treatment.

This sector will experience considerable growth in the foreseeable future, largely due to improving global mental health literacy, escalated stress and anxiety worldwide, and a rapidly expanding digital infrastructure. The electronic format of evidence-based digital interventions appeals to both clinicians and patients due to increased convenience and compliance. Clients have the potential to be in control of how they manage their mood disorder, trauma, and addiction-related problems without leaving their homes and interacting with therapists at their discretion using new engaging data-driven tools.

Major Growth Drivers:

To summarize, global need for mental health services, and increased stress and isolation related to the pandemic, has led to fast-paced uptake of digital alternative resources.

In tandem with widespread digital access obtaining therapy tools through digitization and smartphone and other remote technologies is also possible, lowering the barrier for participating in therapy within communities with particularly underserved resources or where access is still limited.

There are numerous studies establishing evidence from randomized control trials and real-world data establishing strong clinical and health outcomes. Other pathways have emerged establishing credible and sustainable regulatory use of these models, including FDA clearances for some digital therapeutic products, and similar pathways that show a proof of concept for uptake into broader clinical care and reimbursement structures.

These new structures are also improving the cost to benefits ratio by making delivery of digital services easier and beyond the traditional value added of access to care, particularly in some levels of care where mental health systems are under an extraordinary burden.

Key Drifts:

Transformative Trends Influencing the Marketplace:

A key market shaping trend is personalization, which is powered by AI and machine learning and is a critical factor in the future of digital platforms; digital platforms now modify and adapt interventions based on user and therapist behaviors, users' moods, and wearables and biometrics to maximize treatment effects. Another critical trend is the utilization of gamification and interactivity to foster engagement and stimulate retention to increase adherence in the face of an ongoing dropout issue affecting digital health more broadly as a field. In addition, blended models exist that combine digital tools, with live therapist support, to offer the best of both worlds, personalized treatment leveraging the added social support of an in-person provider, but at reduced cost.

Significant Challenge:

Barriers in the digital psychotherapeutics market:

The digital psychotherapeutics market has many barriers, although it promises a fascinating route of growth. Privacy and security of sensitive data surrounding mental health is paramount. Users and regulators are worried about data misuse or breaches. The regulatory landscape across regions also disproportionately impacts expansion globally, some countries are paving the way; others have no clear pathways related to digital clinical tools.

Additionally, clinicians themselves aren't adopting digital therapies without full integration in their clinical workflows and EHRs, the clinical uptake of mental health professionals remains sporadic. Limitations to patient adherence to digital interventions also impede digital therapies, where patients do not become sufficiently motivated or have adequate support, they enter with initial enthusiasm but drop the tech-therapy very early.

Regional Analysis:

North America is leading the digital psychotherapeutics ecosystem. With some of the best digital infrastructure, smartphone saturation rates, and supportive regulatory frameworks, North America has a strong hold on the market. The number of FDA-approved digital therapeutics is growing, as is investment from venture capitalists and other private investors, and the network of telehealth support for digital therapeutics.

Asia-Pacific has been developing quickly, driven by mobile internet uptake, increasing mental health awareness, and supportive government funding to develop digital health services. China, India, and Australia are markets to watch for fast uptake, with increased uptake of digital tools being assisted by localized content, cost-sensitivity, and scalable platforms that increase the accessibility of mental healthcare services.

Segmental Insights

By Solution:

The combination therapy domain, which is the use of a digital tool alongside traditional face-to-face or teletherapy, dominates the space with clinical effectiveness while providing user comfort and trust by providing a human guiding component.

The monotherapy domain is gaining traction with the most increase, driven primarily by the advantage of user convenience and scalability and distilled costs, with both the numbers and the approval of clinical research studies were providing efficacy without the live therapist component.

By Application:

The treatment domain, where individuals use digital psychotherapeutics for a mental disorder as the primary (be it face-to-face, telehealth) treatment, is the strongest, given the validated outcomes, clinician recommendations, and defined protocols embedded in an app.

The management segment (adherence, prevention of relapse, and self-management) is growing the fastest, as users engage with digital tools as part of their habitual routines to promote mental health beyond the acute treatment phase.

By Disease Indication:

Phobias and anxiety remain the dominant in the market; a multitude of CBT-based apps for panic, generalized anxiety, and phobic conditions are seen as having strong evidence. The psychotic disorders segment is growing the fastest, as more sophisticated tools – including early detection, monitoring based on voice and guided cognitive interventions, emerge to assist schizophrenia, bipolar psychosis, and related disorders.

By Business Model:

Direct-to-patients is the greatest segment, as users download apps, subscribe and/or pay out-of-pocket for easy access to self-guided digital therapy. The B2B type of business model is growing the fastest, as insurance plans, clinics, and employers increasingly license digital psychotherapeutic platforms to expand mental health service scope and improve user accessibility to services at scale to their beneficiaries.

Recent Developments

In June 2025, Pear Therapeutics announced FDA clearance for its new AI-enhanced digital therapeutic for post-traumatic stress disorder, expanding its evidence-based platform for mental health applications.

In April 2025, Mindstrong Health launched a smartphone-based, passive-data-driven tool for early detection of relapse in psychotic disorders; this proactive solution integrates with clinical workflows to alert care teams.

In August 2025, SilverCloud Health rolled out a gamified anxiety management app tailored to young adults in the Asia-Pacific region, partnering with local universities for behavioral validation.



Digital Psychotherapeutics Market Key Players List

Big Health

Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

Omega Health

Iris Telehealth

Amwell

Kintsugi

Eleos Health

Lyra Health, Inc.

Quartet Health

Neuro Flow

Headspace



Segments Covered in the Report

By Type Solution Type

Monotherapy

Combination Therapy

By Application Type

Preventative

Management

Treatment



By Indication Type

Phobias and Anxiety

Psychotic Disorders

By Business Type

Direct to Patients

B2B

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





