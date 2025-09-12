YES Communities Receives 2025 Best Brand Campaign Award

Denver, CO, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YES Communities is thrilled to announce that the company has been awarded the 2025 Brandie Award for the Best Brand Campaign in the real estate sector. This is an annual international award presented by IntelligenceBank that spotlights the most innovative and effective brand marketing campaigns, rebrands, and digital brand experiences of the year.

“Wonderful news and recognition for YES Communities’ talented and dedicated marketing team. Their efforts help continue to position YES Communities as a leader in the manufactured housing industry and focus on telling the positive story of YES Communities and our residents,” said Steven Schaub, CEO of YES Communities.

Every year, the Brandie Awards recognize teams and businesses that have demonstrated strategic clarity, creativity, and measurable results with their marketing efforts. YES Communities joins this year’s groups of winners representing healthcare, finance, retail, and more.

Read more about YES Communities recognition and award here.

