New Interview with Former CIA Officer Reveals Trump’s “Manhattan 2” Project Details

Baltimore, MD, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former CIA officer Buck Sexton has revealed in an exclusive interview that President Trump is preparing what he calls “Manhattan 2”—a sweeping Artificial Superintelligence initiative set to reshape national security, technology, and American prosperity.

“This is going to be truly unprecedented,” Sexton said. “I believe Trump is getting ready to issue a package of new AI Executive Orders… setting our economy on a 40-year bull run.”

The Race for Artificial Superintelligence

Sexton emphasized that the project is not about incremental change—it’s about survival. “This isn’t ChatGPT, or any other kind of AI you’ve ever seen or heard about. This is Artificial Superintelligence — or ASI.”

The stakes could not be higher. “If China gets it first – they stay first forever. No one else will ever catch up.”

Sexton warned that ASI has the potential to transform defense itself: “Artificial Superintelligence could be the key to America building the first fully autonomous AI powered military.”

The Golden Dome Defense Shield

One of the most striking components of the plan is a next-generation defense system. “The Trump Administration is developing a nearly $1 trillion war chest to help crush China,” Sexton explained.

“At the center of the plan is what Trump insiders are calling ‘The Golden Dome.’ It’s a first of its kind missile defense shield — that’ll be built 300 miles into the sky over the U.S. — using Artificial Superintelligence.”

According to Sexton, this system would “cover and protect every single inch of [the country] from New York to Dallas to San Diego… capable of stopping and instantly vaporizing hypersonic missiles, nuclear payloads, and drone swarms.”

Lessons From History

Sexton drew parallels with America’s past achievements: “The first Manhattan project was transformational for America. It was also a generational opportunity for families who knew how to play it to create real wealth.”

While the original project created nuclear power and helped win World War II, Sexton believes Manhattan 2 will determine the next century of global leadership. “The same force that led to prosperity in America for nearly a century is about to happen again with what I’m calling: ‘Manhattan 2’”

The Stakes With China

Sexton highlighted the urgency of Trump’s timeline: “China has the capacity to build 500,000 of these AI-powered drones per month. Some reports suggest they already have over a million of them, and drone carriers to boot.”

He concluded with a stark warning: “If China gets it first – they stay first forever.”

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer and national security expert who personally debriefed President George W. Bush during the Iraq War. He was also “hand-picked to replace the late great Rush Limbaugh as the co-host of America’s highest-rated radio program with over 15 million followers.”

With extensive connections in Washington and direct ties to the White House, Sexton now shares his insider knowledge and national security expertise through exclusive presentations that shed light on America’s most urgent challenges.