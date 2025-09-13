Former CIA Officer Unveils Trump’s $2.2 Trillion “Golden Dome” Strategy

Washington, D.C., Sept. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former CIA officer Buck Sexton has broken his silence on what he calls “Manhattan 2”—a radical initiative by President Trump to reclaim American dominance in the global tech race.

“The Trump Administration is developing a nearly $1 trillion war chest to help crush China,” Sexton revealed in a newly released presentation.

At the center of the plan is a groundbreaking defense system: “One of the boldest pieces of that plan is what Trump insiders are calling ‘The Golden Dome.’ It’s a first of its kind missile defense shield — that’ll be built 300 miles into the sky over the U.S. — using Artificial Superintelligence.”

Corporate Giants Join the Effort

Sexton emphasized that private companies are already aligning with Trump’s plan.

“Softbank, OpenAI and Oracle announced a $500 billion pledge to help with data center build out this year alone. Apple announced they’re investing $500 billion over the next four years. Nvidia also announced a $500 billion investment in American-made AI over the next 4 years.”

According to Sexton, this is part of a historic joint effort between government and industry to ensure America wins the race for Artificial Superintelligence .

Lessons From the Space Race

Sexton explained that Manhattan 2 mirrors America’s past arms races: “Beating the Russians to the moon was a matter of national security… The U.S. spent over $300 billion adjusted for inflation to make it happen. And once again… the government pumped billions into dozens of tiny but brilliant tech companies.”

The payoff, he noted, was extraordinary: “Boeing… shot up 7,540%… McDonnell Douglas soared 5,987%… and Lockheed Martin exploded by more than 10,700%.”

A Warning on China

Sexton cautioned that Beijing is moving aggressively: “China has the capacity to build 500,000 of these AI-powered drones per month. Some reports suggest they already have over a million of them, and drone carriers to boot.”

He added, “If China gets it first – they stay first forever. No one else will ever catch up.”

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer and national security expert who personally debriefed President George W. Bush during the Iraq War. He was also “hand-picked to replace the late great Rush Limbaugh as the co-host of America’s highest-rated radio program with over 15 million followers.”

Today, Sexton uses his White House access and intelligence background to deliver exclusive research presentations that uncover opportunities at the intersection of politics, technology, and finance.